Hyundai launches new car maintenance programme for customers

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it has launched an initiative under which customers would be able to replace parts like brakes and clutch across nine models.

Under the maintenance programme, the customer for the first five years of the purchase would be able to replace 14 parts such as wipers, bulbs, hose belts and much more across its nine models, the automaker said in a statement.

“We have launched Hyundai Shield of Trust to provide uninterrupted and long term peace of mind to our customers thereby making them our lifetime partners,” HMIL Director(Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

The initiative enables customers to opt for part replacement through all company dealerships having the option of procuring this package during car purchase or at any time before first free service, the company said. (AGENCIES)