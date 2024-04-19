Hyundai introduces Grameen Mahotsav

CHENNAI, Apr 19: Passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Friday launched Grameen Mahotsav to deepen its roots in rural India.

Recognizing the diverse needs of consumers across every corner of the country, it introduced “Grameen Mahotsav” – a vibrant initiative celebrating the essence of rural India.

With rural sales accounting for over 19% of its total sales, HMIL is committed to fostering strong bonds with rural communities.

Under Grameen Mahotsav, Hyundai is holding an array of engaging activities, including captivating product displays, interactive demonstrations and attractive customer experiences like nukkad natak, live music, folk dance and regional talent shows.

The 2-day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will be hosted at 16 locations across India, exhibiting a vibrant market place featuring artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and delicious food stalls.

Beyond celebration, Grameen Mahotsav serves as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. By closely engaging with communities and discerning market trends, HMIL aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers into the Hyundai family, according to a press release. (UNI)