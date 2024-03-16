Hyundai Creta N Line debuts at AM Hyundai Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: The automotive landscape in the Jammu region witnessed a momentous occasion today as AM Hyundai Jammu launched the highly anticipated Hyundai Creta N Line.

The event was graced by Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara; Joint Transport Commissioner, Vinay Samotra, and RTO Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra. Additionally, the ceremony saw the presence of Chairman of AM Group, Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director, Sanjay Mahajan, and Directors, Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan. HMIL Officials Ojas Kapoor(TSM),Vinod Kumar(RPSH) and Prabhat Kumar ( TPSM) were also present on the occasion.

The Hyundai Creta N Line represents a bold leap forward in automotive design and performance, promising an exhilarating driving experience for enthusiasts across the region. With its striking aesthetics, dynamic capabilities, and cutting-edge features, the Creta N Line sets a new standard for excellence in the SUV segment.

“We are delighted to unveil the Hyundai Creta N Line alongside our esteemed guests and distinguished members of the automotive community,” said Jatinder Gupta, Chairman of AM Group. “As the only signature club dealership in the Jammu region, AM Hyundai Jammu is committed to delivering unparalleled service and offering customers access to the latest innovations from Hyundai,” he added.

During the launch event, Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner Jammu, expressed his enthusiasm for the arrival of the Hyundai Creta N Line, highlighting its potential to redefine the driving experience in the region. “The Hyundai Creta N Line represents a perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation,” remarked Tara.

Vinay Samotra emphasized the importance of introducing cutting-edge automotive technology to meet the evolving needs of customers. “In today’s rapidly changing automotive landscape, it is crucial to embrace innovation and offer customers vehicles that deliver both excitement and practicality,” he noted.

RTO Pankaj Bhagotra praised AM Hyundai Jammu for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, stating, “AM Hyundai Jammu has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing customers with top-quality vehicles and exceptional service. The launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line further solidifies their reputation as a leader in the automotive industry.”

The Hyundai Creta N Line combines sporty design elements with powerful performance, offering customers a thrilling driving experience unlike any other.