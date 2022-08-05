Hybrid militants no longer challenge for us: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar, Aug 5 : Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, on Friday said that hybrid militants are no longer a challenge for police and security forces.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 has put an end to the frequent strikes, closure of schools and stone pelting incidents at encounter sites.

“A year before, the hybrid militants were challenge, but not now as we identify them at earliest and arrest them,” he told reporters here.

Kumar said people should understand the motives of Pakistan and help police and administration to ensure peace prevails here.

About yesterday’s Pulwama grenade attack, the top police officer said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) bike-borne militants carried out attack.

“We have identified the involved militants. They will soon be either arrested or killed,” he said.

Kumar said that the markets are open today, which is the achievement for public.

“I appeal the parents to guide their misguided children and prevent them from treading the path. Those who have opted the path should be brought back with the support of police,” he said. (KNO)