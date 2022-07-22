Hybrid militancy a strategic move of Pakistan to ‘shield’ militants: DGP Dilbag Singh

Ananatnag, Jul 22: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that “Hybrid militancy” is a strategic move by Pakistan to get the crime committed and to shield the criminal but so far the neighbouring country has failed to provide cover to the militants involved in innocent killings.

Talking to reporters at Anantnag after inaugurating the Women’s Police Station, the DGP Singh, said that Hybrid militancy is a well-planned strategic move of Pakistan to promote a new sort of militancy where they want crime to be committed and criminal to go scot free. “In this type of faceless militancy, hybrid militants kill people including innocents and policemen then go underground in a bid to give impression that they have done nothing. But police have busted and exposed all such underground modules who were involved in innocent killings,” the DGP said. He said Hybrid militancy is destined to fail as police network was very strong to counter it.

He said that the impression about police working on anti-militancy front was wrong and the fact remains that “social crimes” are also being dealt with. “Since militancy has affected one and all in Kashmir, it looks like that police was focussing on handling militancy only,” the DGP said.

He said that setting up of women’s police station was a move to bridge gap between police and women. “We will upgrpade the women police stations across Kashmir to provide a breathing space to women. Such stations will also help deal with crimes against women to large extent,” the DGP said. (KNO)