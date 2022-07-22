Constitution Of Delimitation Commission Challenged In Supreme Court, Matter Presently Sub-Judice: Govt

SRINAGAR: The Union Government on Friday said that the delimitation exercise has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir while the matter is presently sub-judice as the final report has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The minister of law and justice, Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question said that the delimitation commission has completed the delimitation exercise relating to readjustment of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly constituencies in respect of the J&K and notified two Orders dated 14th March, 2022 and 5th May, 2022 in the Gazette of India.

“The Commission’s said Orders have been made effective w.e.f. 20th May, 2022 vide notification of the Government of India number S.O. 2223(E), dated 20th May, 2022,” he said.

He added that a Writ Petition (C) bearing No. 237/2022 has been filed by Hazi Abdul Gani Khan in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitution of the delimitation commission and presently, the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. (KNO)