Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate important milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat: DBT

NEW DELHI: Zydus Cadila’s move to begin human trials of its indigenously developed vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is an important milestone for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said on Thursday.

Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has initiated Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. ZyCoV-D, the plasmid DNA vaccine designed and developed by Zydus, has been partially funded by the Department of Biotechnology under the National Biopharma Mission.

This makes it the first indigenously developed vaccine for coronavirus to be administered in humans in the country, the DBT secretary said in a statement.

Swarup said the development is also a big leap forward for the scientific community. (AGENCIES)