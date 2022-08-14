Huge rush of pilgrims at Katra on eve of Independence Day

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 14: On the eve of Independence Day, holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims arriving here from different parts of the country.

In view of this, the Shrine Board and district police have made adequate security arrangements to regulate the rush. About 45,000 pilgrims arrived at Katra yesterday.

More than 34 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the country have visited the holy cave shrine in first 5 months of this year. More than one lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi during last three days.

As per the information, around 45000 pilgrims registered themselves for darshan on August 14 till 6 pm. Pilgrims were seen standing in long queues for getting yatra slips.

They also complaint that shrine board should make arrangements in such a way that only one of the family members is required to get yatra slip for other family members also. Right now, it is compulsory for all pilgrims to get yatra slips on their own which creates unnecessary rush. Heavy rush also led to the massive traffic jam in Katra.