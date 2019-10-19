Huge quantity of banned polythene carry bags and disposable plastic items seized by SPCB. By Daily Excelsior - 19/10/2019 Huge quantity of banned polythene carry bags and disposable plastic items seized by SPCB. Huge quantity of banned polythene carry bags and disposable plastic items seized by SPCB.
Editorial
Treating malnutrition with locally available food
Implementing ‘Polluter Pays Principle’
Provide security to fruit merchants
Retrieving encroached land in Gulmarg
Restoring post-paid mobile services
Stop loot of grey gold