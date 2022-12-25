Huge Quantity Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Hathlanga, Uri

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 25: Based on the Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies over a period of two weeks about infiltration attempts and dumping of War Likes Stores by terrorists in general area Hathlanga of Rampur Sector, multiple ambushes and search operations along the Line of Control were conducted since fortnight.

On 24 December 2022, at about 06.15 AM, a joint search operation alongwith JKP was launched in general area of Hathlanga Nala of Rustam Battalion, Rampur Brigade which lasted for about eight hours and concluded with recovery of Arms, ammunition and other War Likes Stores along the Line of Control.

The search operation yielded recovery of heavy quantity of War like stores, which included 08 x AK series Rifles along with 24 Magazines & 560 live rounds, 12 x Chinese pistols along with 24 Magazines & 244 live rounds, 09 x Chinese hand grenades and 05 x Pakistani hand grenades. Interestingly, recovery also included 81 Balloons with marking of “I Love Pakistan” with Pakistani flag marked on it along with 05 gunny bags with Pakistani markings.

The successful conduct of the operation depicts excellent synergy amongst security forces and various intelligence agencies working in the union territory of J&K.