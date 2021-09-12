Huge Narcotics Consignment Along Sonamarg-Leh Thoroughfare Recovered

Srinagar, Sep 12: Deemed as ‘one of the biggest (recovery) in the recent past’, officials Sunday said to have recovered one thousand kilograms of poppy-straw along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare in central-Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Addressing a presser here at Crime Branch Srinagar, an anti-narcotics official said that the action was initiated upon receipt of specific information about the movement of some trucks laden with the narcotic substances towards Leh. “Yesterday anti-narcotics task force received specific information regarding smuggling of some narcotics substances from Kashmir valley towards Leh. An anti narcotics team was constituted and we tried to identify those two vehicles about the input we received. Those two vehicles were intercepted and identified at Sonamarg with the help of district police Ganderbal and after their identification alongwith officials from legal meteorological department, magistrate, and our team recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances from these two trucks”, the official said about 800 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from these two trucks.

“After initial investigation, it came to fore that another truck had left towards Leh. The information was shared with Ladakh police and the third truck was also intercepted and about 200 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from the third truck, the official informed saying that in a total about 1000 kgs of poppy straw was recovered in yesterday’s operation.”

Regarding it as ‘one of the biggest in the recent past’, the official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this matter.

“Further investigations are on and we hope there will be more arrests after the forward and backward linkages are identified and located”, he further said. (Agencies)