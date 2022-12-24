Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered In North Kashmir: Police

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army seized a large cache of rifles and ammunition in Uri’s Hathlanga Sector in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

In a tweet, Baramulla Police stated that in a joint operation, police and army 3Rajput discovered a large cache of rifles and ammunition from Uri’s Hathlanga sector.

“8 AK74u, 24 AK 74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle, and 244 rounds of the pistol were recovered from the area”, it said.

In the interim, a case related to this has been opened, and investigations have begun.

Earlier in November, security forces raided a terrorist stronghold in Poonch, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir, and seized a big cache of weaponry and explosives. According to the news agency PTI, the recoveries from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine, and five hand grenades.