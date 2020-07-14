HRD announces guidelines for online classes by schools, recommends cap on screen time for students

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Tuesday announced guidelines for online classes by schools and recommended a cap on duration and the number of sessions in a day for students.

The guidelines have been framed by the Ministry, following concerns raised by parents about schools conducting online classes like regular schools, which has increased children’s screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to remain shut for over four months.

In the guideline called “Pragyata”, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has recommended that the duration for online classes for pre-primary students should not be for more than 30 minutes. (AGENCIES)