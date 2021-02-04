HP receives fresh snowfall; Roads become snowbound

SHIMLA: The high reaches of Himachal received snowfall disrupting the movement of traffic in the state.

Superintendent of police Shimla Mr Mohit Chawla said that Tourist resort Narkanda had about six cm snowfall which is continued. Disrupting the vehicular traffic which was blocked by the snow completely.

Shimla and Kufri also received intermittent snowfall recorded about five cm each however Vehicular traffic was opened till filling the report.

He said that continue snowfall in Chopal area of Shimla district. Approximately four inch snow Snowfall was recorded at Khidaki area. He said that Chopal Deha road also blocked by the snowfall which is continue.

Restoration work would be started as soon as snowfall stops, he added.

High reaches of Shimla Incluiding Khadrala, Hatu peak, Chanshal pass and Dodra-Kawar also recorded moderate spell of Snowfall. There are report of Snowfall in Kangra, Chamba and Kullu district in the high reaches.

The high reaches of Lahaul Spiti district Including Rohtang pass, lady of Keylong, Seven sister hills, Goshal hills and Baralacha , In Chamba district, Manimehash, Chachpass, Pangi-Bharmaur , in Kangra district Dhauladhar ranges also received Snowfall.

Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur lashed by thundershowers and thunderstorm in last 24hrs increasing the coldwave and ending about month long dry spell in the state.

(agencies)