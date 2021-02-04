IGP Kashmir gets COVID vaccine shot, says it’s safe

SRINAGAR: With much needed respite from Covid-19 after the successful launch of India’s vaccine, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Thursday received the first vaccine shot stating that the vaccine is safe.

Talking to reporters, IGP Kashmir said that in the second phase of the vaccination program, Police, Army, paramilitary, other security agencies and officials of Municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated.

He said that after taking the vaccine shot “I request the police personnel to take the vaccine without any doubts adding that the people must cooperate with police in every social activity.” The IGP said that PM Modi launched the vaccination program on January 16 and since then the drive is underway in a phased manner and the second phase has started now. “I didn’t cause any harm.

The vaccine is safe”, he said. The phase for police was started from PCR in Srinagar and at all other districts headquarters across the Kashmir valley, the IGP informed.