HP launches AI-enhanced laptops for gamers

HYDERABAD, Apr 13: HP has launched AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators here on Saturday.

The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14.

Both the new series of laptops are equipped with Intel? Core? Ultra processors to help with high-end gaming and creation experience of users, the company said in a release.

Starting price of Rs 1,74,999, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is available in two colours ? Ceramic White and Shadow Black while the HP Envy x360 14 , starting price of Rs. 99,999 is available in two colours ? Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue.

Both the laptops are available in HP World Stores, HP Online stores, retail stores and e-Commerce platform.

Speaking on the occasion, T.Ganesh, Head-Consumer and Gaming PC, HP India, said “At HP, our commitment is to deliver the best experience to our customers. Our new lineup, including the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14, is equipped with AI-enhancements designed to improve productivity. The Omen Transcend 14 offers elevated gaming experiences with superior graphics and personalized gameplay, with its AI-enhanced features.

Additionally, the AI-enhanced audio and video capabilities of the HP Envy x360 14 are set to revolutionize content creation, providing users with unparalleled creative capabilities.”

Coolest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world and lightest laptop, the new Omen Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel? and NVIDIA? processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes, he said.

The device has up to 11.5 hours battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging on-the-go easier than ever before, Ganesh informed.

Explaining the features of HP Envy x360 14, he said it is equipped with Intel? Core? Ultra processors to facilitate high-end creation experience with apps such as Adobe Photoshop. The laptops also come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that helps with battery optimization by 65 per cent for uninterrupted creativity and productivity.

The new Envy x360 14 is HP’s first laptop with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard to enable generative AI features such as assisted search, content generation and more, the consumer head said.

It also helps maintain eye contact during video calls and provides effects such as background blur and AI noise removal for a smoother collaboration experience. Presence Sensing helps with AI-enhanced privacy features including automatically locking the screen as you get up and dimming the screen when someone is standing behind, he informed.

Weighing just 1.4 kgs, the HP Envy x360 14 laptops come with a 14-inch OLED touch display that can be adjusted to the ideal position for working, writing, watching, and playing, Ganesh added. (UNI)