How will public health infrastructure run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

NEW DELHI, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked doctors protesting over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

“Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work,” the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.