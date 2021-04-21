How to save water in India?

The situation of the Indian water crisis is not hidden from anyone. Despite the various efforts, the current water situation in India has hit the alarm bell ringing gathering everyone’s attention. It won’t be wrong to say that if no strict actions are taken today, we will be left with no source of water in the coming future.

How can anyone forget the urge of our Prime Minister – Narendra Modi for preserving as much water as we can. He also appealed to people to rely on the traditional ways of water conservation to save water for the future.

Along with this, many awareness campaigns and strategies have been doing rounds highlighting the utmost need and importance of preserving water. With the government taking all the necessary steps for water conservation, do you know, you too can contribute to save water from your end?

Yes, your little efforts can help a lot in preserving many litres of water. Moreover, you don’t really have to take any special steps for those efforts. Even your simple actions can prove worthy of the contribution of saving water.

So, how can you actually contribute in saving water? If this is something that you are interested in knowing, we have some easy and effective ways of doing so. Have a look.

5 Ways to save water :

If we continue to waste water at the same speed, the time isn’t far away when we will be out of this basic necessity of our survival. The current scenario demands some serious efforts for saving water which can be used for future needs.

Here are some of the simple and effective tips of how can we save water in our day-to-day lives without compromising on our present needs:

Limit the use of water for your needs:

Don’t we all enjoy our long hot showers? Some of us even don’t care for the running water in our kitchens while washing dishes. Do you know all of these activities are one of the prime reasons for the majority of water loss in India?

Yes, while you are enjoying the continuous supply of water at your place, many other places are facing the scarcity of water. So, what can be done?

The best solution to this is limiting the use of water for our needs. Rather than enjoying long shower baths, you can use a bucket for bathing and washing clothes. Also, you can close all the taps when not in use; be it in the kitchens, bathrooms, etc.

Using a low wastage water purifier:

While you are enjoying a fresh glass of water from your water purifier, you are actually wasting a lot of water. A million litres of water is wasted as the water purifiers work to purify water.

As this is a very common activity, most of us don’t even pay attention to it. But a little awareness can do a lot of wonders.

Rather than using a normal water purifier, you can use a water purifier with less water wastage. With this gesture, you can save many litres of water everyday which can contribute to the overall conservation of water globally. Along with this, you can also save the water moving out of your water purifier for various activities like bathing, washing dishes, or washing clothes.

Rain water conservation:

This is one of the common and the most talked-about ways for saving water. We all are aware of rainwater conservation and how it can help save water. All you have to do is to use your awareness to make the most of this method.

You can easily use any suitable location at your place and store rainwater. It can either be in your gardens or on top of your roofs where you can store the rainwater. Later the same water can be purified using an effective water purifier that causes less water wastage.

After purifying the water, you can use it for various activities like watering your plants, cleaning your home, washing clothes, etc.

Check for leaks:

Most of us often seem to ignore the minor water leaks at our places, isn’t it? But, do you know a simple water leakage at your place can waste a lot of water than you can imagine?

To preserve unwanted wastage of water, you should also be attentive to any kind of leaks at your place. check all the pipes, taps, etc. at your place to check if there is a leak anywhere.

Don’t ignore any kind of leaks as even a small leakage can waste lots of water. Make sure that you fix the leaks as soon as possible to prevent the unnecessary wastage of water.

Use less water in your gardens and lawns:

You can also use less water for your gardening and lawn activities to contribute in saving water. You can water your plants in the morning when the temperature is cool. This will need a minimal amount of water for the activity and as a result, more water will get saved.

You can also use rain barrels in your gardens which can conserve rainwater. Digging little holes on the ground can also be used for conserving water for future use.

Other than this, you can also use organic mud for planting the plant beds as it requires a lesser amount of water than the regular mud.

Final Thoughts :

Not many of us are aware that nearly 60% of water is wasted every day during basic household chores. The result of this can be threatening if proper measures are not taken at the right time.

“Save water save life” – the quote is so true for the living as all lives on the planet need water to survive. Thus, by following these simple tips and ways to protect water, you all can contribute in saving plenty of water.

What are your thoughts about saving water? Let us know in the comment section. You can also share some other effective tips which are beneficial for preserving water for our future needs.