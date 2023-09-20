How to Charter a Yacht for a Sailing Holiday

Holidays can be of different kinds and an exotic one, promising sunshine, and clear waters is a yachting holiday. If you are looking for a memorable, unique holiday, then try sailing around and stopping by the Mediterranean islands. Sailing under the sun can be a wonderful way to enjoy the sunshine and the outdoors. The Mediterranean islands offer scenic, outdoor locations, sunny beaches, and quaint towns which are wonderful to explore during the late summer months.

Options to Charter Yachts

If you have little or no experience with yachting you can hire a crewed boat. Again, if you are experienced in sailing you can opt to hire a bareboat. PlainSailing.com are Yacht and Catamaran Charter Experts. This allows you to stock up or furnish it the way you like, as per the duration of your holiday or the number of people aboard. There are also training companies that allow people to enroll in a sailing course. The training course can be an ideal precursor before you embark on a sailing holiday.

Flexibility of Charters

Whenever you hire a yacht for yourself, you have all the flexibility to plan the holiday as you want to. You can start by planning out which ports to stop at. For instance, around the Mediterranean coast, there are several harbors you can stop by. You could opt to stop at a destination for lunch or anchor at a secluded beach and enjoy a swim. You could change your plans as per the wind conditions. For instance, some days you might want to make the most of the afternoon breeze. You can accordingly change your evening destinations, and relax.

How to Book?

With the ease of online booking, it is easy to plan your sailing holiday. Whether you wish to have a full-staffed yacht or a bareboat, it is possible to hire one online in advance. Greece has some great options. Again, for those looking for a fully planned travel package, many yacht charters offer such holiday plans as well. They will include flights as well as transfers. At the same time, you can ask for a curated plan to suit your days and budget.

Besides the travel arrangements, an experienced yacht charter company can help with the sailing holiday details. If you are trying out such a holiday for the first time, they will offer you options among sailing routes and destinations as per your available days. As per the route and stops you choose they will offer you the pricing. This includes yacht travel, port fees as well as accommodation, food, and other arrangements that you might require.

Conclusion

What is apparent from any research about sailing holidays is the number of options available. You can choose to hire a bareboat and arrange for fuel, docking, accommodation, and stops by yourself. Or else you can leave it to the experts. Again, you could combine a bareboat hire with a planned travel itinerary from the experts. Either way, your travel will go smoothly with a reputed yacht charter company who can be reached for any assistance and booking as required.