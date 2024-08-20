How to become a lawyer after 12th: Career guidance by LegalEdge

Law is one the most demanding career, now a days most of the students looking towards law as career after 12th apart from engineering and medical. Law is a financially lucrative career as well as intellectually challenging and earns a handsome salary as per the role and the company they are working with.

If you choose law as career, your career option is not limited to the legal industry. For example once you have completed your graduation with LLB, you can practice in specialised areas like cyber law, criminal law, income tax and civil cases.

If you want to be a judge, then write a judicial service exam after graduating in law. Many corporates come up with law officer positions and select through interviews you could eventually become a legal advisor and corporate counsels. You could aim for Judge Advocate General [JAG] for the Indian armed forces and work for a legal firm after graduation.

To become a lawyer student must pursue the undergraduate law courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB and BSc LLB. Before entering into these courses students have to clear a law entrance exam as CLAT, ALIET and LSAT. Based on the score you secured in the exam you will get the admission in reputed colleges in India.

Law courses after 12th:

The popular law courses after 12th are diploma in law, LLB, LLM and the integrated law courses are BA LLB, BSc LLB. And there are many professional law courses available online which provide certifications that can help students to figure out the basics of law and study a particular subject in law.

To pursue the law courses after 12th you have to secure a minimum 50% of marks in class 10 & class 12 exams. Some law colleges will consider a law entrance exam like CLAT, AILET, LSAT for admissions in law programs.

Eligibility for law after 12th:

The eligibility for law course after 12th: The students have to secure a 50% of aggregate marks in class 12th to get the admissions in top law colleges. Students enrolled on law courses in India are based on various entrance exams like CLAT, AILET.

The education qualifications for law courses like BA LLB or BBA LLB must have completed class 12 in any stream or its equivalent from a recognised board with minimum marks specified by their chosen university. For LLB you must have completed a bachelor’s degree with the duration of 3 to 4 years in any field from a recognised university. For LLM you must have a LLB degree from recognised law university and many universities are also prefer candidates with prior experience in law. For LLD you must have attained a PhD degree in a relevant field with 6 to 10 years of work experience in industry.

Types of lawyers:

The lawyer job is not easy, there are various specifications that are pursued from various fields and sectors. After pursuing law you can choose specialization in the following sector as a lawyer.

Civil lawyer

Criminal lawyer

Public interest lawyer

Corporative lawyer

Intellectual property lawyer

Cyber lawyer

Civil lawyer: The primary function for civil lawyer is to protect the right of all the citizens. Civil lawyers can fight for the fundamental rights which are the basic rights that every person can enjoy the moment he or she is born. Civil lawyers are also known as Human Right Lawyers. The average annual salary for civil lawyers is INR 11 to 12 LPA.

Criminal lawyer: The profession for criminal lawyer is the most popular to all categories of lawyers. The continuously examine and research the case in order to reach a conclusion, based on which they either demand the defendant’s freedom if the defendant is innocent or the negotiate the plea or settle if the defendant is found guilty. The average annual salary for criminal lawyers is INR 17.33 LPA & above.

Public interest lawyer: The public interest lawyer oversees the circumstances when person can require legal assistance that cannot afford to employ an attorney. The pubic interest lawyers accept the case on pro bono basics. Such lawyers work for non-profit organisations and for government agencies, providing for specialised legal assistance to their clients. The average annual salary for public interest lawyer is INR 3.6 to 5 LPA.

Corporate lawyer: The corporate lawyer offers a legal advice to business and assist them to developing the growth strategies that are legal. The corporate law is specialisation in contract law, securities law, bankruptcy, tax law, licencing, accounting and others are in high demand. The average annual salary for corporate lawyers is INR 8 to 11 LPA.

Intellectual property lawyer: The intellectual property lawyer concerns that a legal expert work with like patents, intellectual property, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. The intellectual property refers to a person’s idea or creation a mind which can lead to a company success or failure in modern times. Cases such as firms suing their competitors and filing patents for stealing or copying their idea or design handled by intellectual property [IP] lawyers. The average annual salary for intellectual property lawyer is INR 7 to 22.8 LPA.

Cyber lawyer: The cyber law is to deal with situations of cybercrime. The term “cybercrime” is referring to unlawful to carried out over the internet. A cyber lawyer job is to prepare, examine and argue the cases for a client who has been charged for cybercrime. Cyber law is a sub- discipline law that significantly broader than legal field as a whole. It is also a crucial part for legal education and company management. The average annual salary for cyber lawyer is INR 6 LPA.

Career Guidance with Topranker’s LegalEdge

LegalEdge as one of the leading institute for CLAT preparation, provide free mentorship for students who are confused about their career options. If you are looking for career beyond engineering and medical, interested in taking challenging career like Law, Judiciary you can connect with LegalEdge career counsellors they will guide you through the exams, preparation and selection of colleges.

If you are looking for career beyond medical and engineering then don’t miss to visit toprankers, where you can explore different career options available after 12th and you also get free career counselling from the industry experts.