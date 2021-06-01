How Our Oral Health Affects Our Overall Wellness

Healthy teeth are an expression of a healthy organism. Healthy teeth are associated with a beautiful, radiant smile and a personable charisma. But does dental health also have an impact on our body? The answer is yes. But what does that mean? The entire oral cavity has a significant influence on our physical wellbeing. Teeth and the oral cavity can be the origin of many acute and chronic diseases. The following diseases can be triggered by diseases of the teeth or the mouth:

Rheumatism

Allergies

Strokes

Heart trouble

Erectile dysfunction

Inflammation of the lungs and the heart

Depression

Teeth and psyche are closely linked and influence each other. That is why it is important to regularly visit dental practice in your area and have prophylaxis or teeth cleaning carried out.

“Every tooth has an organ.”

In naturopathy, it has long been assumed that every tooth has a connection to a specific organ. This principle has been used for 4,000 years, especially in Chinese medicine. Signals that our body transmits to us can be clearly seen on the teeth. Conversely, a disturbed organ can damage the corresponding tooth. Diseased incisors, for example, cause diseases in the entire kidney, thyroid and bladder area. The canines are closely related to the liver, gallbladder, and eyes. The small and large molars affect the health of the stomach and intestines. The wisdom teeth provide information about the health of the small intestine and heart.

Dental Problems – What Triggers Periodontal Disease in the Body

Around a trillion bacteria are found in the dental field alone. These become noticeable if you don’t brush your teeth for a long time and a white film forms on your teeth. If you brush your teeth too little, inflammation of the gums, also called periodontal disease, can quickly develop. The bacteria then enter your bloodstream from the source of inflammation. For example, if a tooth root in your mouth is inflamed, the toxins from bacteria can enter your bloodstream directly, weakening the body. Periodontal disease is a risk factor, especially for diabetics, as it means that the amount of insulin cannot be adjusted correctly.

How Do Bacteria Get From The Mouth To The Rest Of The Body?

Dr. Daniel Brownsky, from Invis London – UK’s leading Invisalign provider, explains, “Our teeth are connected to the body through nerves and blood vessels. If a tooth root is inflamed, toxins from bacteria can enter the bloodstream via the tip of the tooth root and attack our organs. Especially when the immune defense is weakened, which often happens in infants, the elderly or sick people, unwanted intruders from the oral cavity have an easy time.”

You Should Do This In Order To Feel Completely At Ease

Bad teeth and inflamed gums are health risks that cause life-threatening diseases and which can actually be easily prevented. Daily brushing of your teeth and annual checkups reduce the risk drastically. Regular professional cleaning by prophylaxis specialists will maintain your dental health in the long term. So, take your oral hygiene and prophylaxis seriously.

You should also eat a healthy diet that will support your dental health and brush your teeth properly. Do not eat industrially manufactured sugars and acidic drinks, but rather fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Brushing your teeth is important from an early age and should also be passed on to your children. At least twice a day with the right toothbrushing technique and the use of dental floss or dental brushes, nothing stands in the way of your oral health and you also keep your body and mind fit.