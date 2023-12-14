How it feels on College on Wheels

Dr Vishal Gupta

In a groundbreaking initiative to redefine traditional education, Government of Jammu and Kashmir recently embarked on a transformative journey that blurred the lines between the classroom and the real world. A educational cum research tour, aptly named “Gyanodaya Express: College on Wheels,” took 700 female students of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on an unforgettable expedition, transcending the conventional boundaries of learning. The journey began with great anticipation as students along with mentors boarded a specially designed train (Gyanodaya Express) at Katra on 19th November, 2023. In this momentous occasion that marked a paradigm shift in the landscape of education, the governor of Jammu and Kashmir UT, Sh. Manoj Sinha, ceremoniously flagged off the “College on Wheels”. The Governor’s flag-off ceremony stands as a beacon of hope, symbolizing a commitment to a future where every young woman has the opportunity to unleash her full potential through the power of education. As a mentor on the landmark “College on Wheels” initiative, my journey transcended the realms of conventional education, embarking on an odyssey that redefined the very essence of mentorship and learning.

Embarking on the “College on Wheels” journey as a mentor was akin to stepping into uncharted territory, much like Lord Rama’s journey from Ayodhya. As Gyanodaya Express started running on her track, I found myself on an odyssey that transcends the boundaries of traditional education, echoing the spirit of adventure and self-discovery. My role as a mentor took on new dimensions as I witnessed the transformation of students from passive learners to active participants in their educational journey. Much like Lord Rama’s exile to the forest, the College on Wheels experience took students out of the familiar confines of the traditional classroom. The journey was not just about acquiring knowledge from textbooks but immersing oneself in the world, learning from real-life experiences, and facing challenges head-on. The diversity of the landscapes we traversed mirrored the diverse subjects we delved into. From bustling urban centers to serene natural wonders, each destination became a classroom without walls. The students, much like Lord Rama, faced trials that tested their resilience and adaptability. The camaraderie that developed among them was reminiscent of the bonds forged by Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana during their exile. One of the most impactful aspects of the journey was witnessing the students’ engagement with the people we visited. Like Rama’s interactions with sages and common folk during his exile, our students connected with people from various backgrounds, enriching their understanding of the world and fostering a sense of empathy.

The experience of guiding and inspiring young minds as we traverse the landscapes of knowledge has been both humbling and enriching, reminiscent of Mahatma Gandhi’s symbolic journey on a train as well. Much like Gandhi’s train journey, where he connected with the people of India, our Gyanodaya Express became a vessel for forging meaningful connections and fostering intellectual growth.

The excursion provided a unique opportunity for these young women to visit the heart of India’s democratic institutions-Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The visit included an insightful tour of the parliamentary chambers, committee rooms, and historical corridors that echoed with the voices of leaders who have shaped the nation’s destiny. For many of the students, the visit to Parliament House was a window into the legislative processes that govern the nation. The experience served as a source of inspiration, encouraging these young women to envision their own roles as future leaders and contributors to the nation’s progress. Following the enlightening visit to Parliament House, the students proceeded to the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan-the official residence of the President of India.

The sprawling estate, with its ornate architecture and lush gardens, provided a picturesque backdrop for the students to explore the highest office in the land. Up next, the Karvaan of young students visited the Sabarmati Ashram: abode of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad. This pilgrimage served as a powerful catalyst for these young women, offering them not only a glimpse into India’s struggle for independence but also profound insights into principles of nonviolence, self-sufficiency, and community service. Moreover, in order to inspire and encourage women in the field of maritime technology, naval aviation and defense, students also visited the Goa Naval Shipyard and Mumbai Naval Dokyard. This visit provided these young women with a first hand look at the intricate world of naval engineering, fostering a sense of empowerment and instilling a spirit of curiosity about the maritime domain. The students also had privilege of exploring the corridors of innovation and discovery at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bangalore. This visit not only provided a glimpse into the cutting-edge advancements in space technology but also fueled the aspirations of these young women to reach for the stars. The students had also cherished some fun time at Kankaria lake (Ahmadabad), Juju Beach (Mumbai) and Adalaj ki Vav (Sabarmati).

As the “College on Wheels” for female students from Jammu and Kashmir covered its journey across states, it stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment. The initiative not only exemplifies the transformative power of education but also underscores the resilience and potential of young women who, despite challenges, embark on a journey to shape their destinies. In conclusion, the “College on Wheels” initiative for female students from Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a mobile classroom-it’s a symbol of empowerment, inclusivity, and the unyielding spirit of those who seek knowledge. As the wheels of education continue to roll, one can only anticipate the profound impact this journey will have on the lives of the participants and the collective narrative of education in India.

One of the standout features of the “College on Wheels” initiative is its ability to expose students from Jammu and Kashmir to a diversity of perspectives. The mobile classroom becomes a microcosm of the larger Indian educational landscape, bringing together students from different states, cultures, and backgrounds. This exposure broadens the horizons of Jammu and Kashmir students, fostering a greater understanding of the diverse tapestry that is India. The College on Wheels initiative stands as a testament to the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to education and its foresight in adopting innovative approaches. As a mentor, I am privileged to be part of this transformative journey, and I express my heartfelt thanks to the Government for making education more experiential, inclusive, and impactful through College on Wheels.