How do you close or block an SBI Pulse Credit Card?

In this modern world, everyone is well aware of how credit cards function and many of us have multiple credit cards to maintain our lifestyles according to our annual expenditures and monetary capacity. SBI is one of the largest banking financial institutions, which provides multiple cards to meet the diverse needs of its customers. But at some point in time, one may come to a point where he or she no longer needs a credit card. The reason can be finding a new credit card or simply having a need to reduce the number of cards maintained.

Whatever the reason may be, the process to close or cancel the credit card should be well-known, else it may lead to complications such as unwanted charges, and a negative impact on the credit score.

Features and Benefits

Mentioned below are the features and benefits of the SBI Pulse Credit Card:

Within 45 days of paying joining fees, you can receive a complimentary Noise Color Fit Pulse Smart Watch worth INR 5,999.

All the benefits can be availed only if joining fees are paid on time and at least one retail transaction is made using a credit card.

Get a complimentary membership of Fit Pass Pro to enjoy:

Access to more than 4000 gyms and fitness studios. Access to physical or online fitness sessions.

Personal nutritionist and exclusive AI-led fitness coaching sessions.

Get a complimentary membership of Net Meds, and get ready to enjoy:

Unlimited doctor consultations online. Basic health check-ups every year.

Complimentary 2.5% NMS cash up to INR 1000 on prepaid orders.

Additional discounts of 5% on pathology tests. Get free deliveries.

Get a Net meds e-gift voucher worth INR 1500 when more than INR 4 lakhs are spent in an anniversary year.

Get a waiver on renewal fees when INR 2 lakhs or more are spent in an anniversary year.

Get access to 8 domestic airport lounges every year, with a maximum of up to 2 lounge visits every quarter.

Get a priority pass membership for the first 2 years.

Get a waiver of 1% for transactions below INR 4000, with a maximum of up to INR 250 per statement cycle.

Get 10 Reward Points per INR 100 spent on movies, dining, pharmacy, and chemist.

Get 2 Reward Points per INR 100 spent on other categories.

Get insurance benefits worth:

Category Insurance Cover Air Accident INR 50 lakhs Zero Liability INR 1 lakh Lost Baggage INR 72,000 Delayed baggage INR 7,500 Loss of Travel Documents INR 12,500 Damaged Baggage INR 5,000

Different Ways to Close SBI Credit Cards

Below are the different ways to close SBI Credit Cards:

Block SBI Credit Card Online

Let us have a look at the steps to be followed to close SBI credit card online:

Step 1: The SBI Credit Card portal should be logged in.

Step 2: Click on “Card Closure Request”.

Step 3: Send an official e-mail to request the closure of the credit card.

Block SBI Credit Card Offline

By Visiting your nearest SBI Branch:

Step 1: Visit any of your nearest branches of SBI.

Step 2: Place a request to the bank representative for the closure of your credit card.

Step 3: Fill out the credit card closure form.

Step 4: Provide all the necessary details along with the necessary documents.

By Calling SBI Customer Care:

Step 1: Call the SBI Credit Card Customer Care number at 1800-180-1290.

Step 2: Connect with the SBI bank representative to request them to get the credit card closed.

Step 3: When making the request, provide the bank representative with all your card-related information and personal details.

By Writing a Cancellation Request:

Step 1: Write a request letter to get your credit card closed.

Step 2: Mention the personal details along with the card-related details.

Step 3: Next, send the letter to the nearest SBI branch to get the credit card closure request initiated.

Different Ways to Block SBI Credit Cards

Below are the different ways to block SBI Credit Cards in case of lost/ stolen:

Block SBI Credit Card through the SBI’s Website

Visit the site www.sbicard.com.

Log in to the account of SBI.

Go to the tab “Requests”.

Click on the tab “Report Lost/ Stolen Card”

Choose the credit card number to inform about the lost or stolen card

In case of a card re-issue, choose the option “Reissue Card.”

Next, click on the option ‘Submit’.

The credit card will then be blocked

Block SBI Credit Card through Mobile Banking

Log into the SBI Mobile Banking app YONO.

Then, using your MPIN, log into the account.

Go to the section ‘Menu’.

Click on the tab ‘Service Request’

Click on the option ‘Report Lost/Stolen’

Select the card number to be blocked in case the cardholder has more than one SBI credit card.

The card will blocked on an immediate basis, and an SMS intimating the same will be received on the cardholder’s mobile number and email ID that is registered with the bank.

Block SBI Credit Card through the Helpline Number or IVR

Call either the Toll Free Number of SBI i.e. 1860 180 1290 or the helpline number, i.e. available 24*7 @ 39 02 02 02 (prefix local STD code).

Choose the desired language

Listen to the IVR instructions and follow them.

Press “2” for reporting a lost or stolen credit card

The card will blocked on an immediate basis, and an SMS intimating the same will be received on the cardholder’s mobile number and email ID that is registered with the bank.

Block SBI Credit Card via SMS

Type “BLOCK XXXX” (XXXX are the last four digits of your SBI Card)

Send the same SMS to 5676791

The card will blocked on an immediate basis, and an SMS intimating the same will be received on the cardholder’s mobile number and email ID that is registered with the bank.

How do you block SBI Corporate Credit Cards while travelling abroad?

Below are the country-specific Visa Helpline numbers to let you communicate the loss of an SBI Corporate Credit Card while travelling abroad: