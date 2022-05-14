Hot, dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs: Met Department

JAMMU, May 14: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

“Hot and dry weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 14.2 dgrees Celcius, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 9 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.6 degrees, Leh 6.0 and Kargil 8.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 23.3 degrees, Katra 23.9, Batote 17.9, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 13.2 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)