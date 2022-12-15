Aries : You are likely to give in to the demands of your children today. Ganesha says it is for times like this that you labour so hard. You will finish the tasks that you have been postponing for a long time. It is a good day for people in the medical field and in the public sector.

Taurus : You may feel frustrated and stranded in family matters today, says Ganesha. Shower your warmth and care to make up for past mistakes. Your spouse will be supportive and lend you a helping hand to regain your mental composure. Reciprocate with intimacy and go with the flow, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini : You will listen to your heart over your head, swept away as you will be in a flood of emotions today. This could mean that you will be unable to distinguish between good and bad. However, looking back upon your day in the evening, you are unlikely to regret any of the decisions you made, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will begin the day with a definite plan for a bright future. You will resolutely implement plans that you have made thoughtfully. Such methodical decisions will save you a lot of time in the future. Ganesha says that you will succeed in every endeavour today.

Leo : You may wear the trendiest suit, drive the swankiest car and dine at the costliest restaurant, but if luck is not on your side, you can forget becoming a business tycoon. Fortunately, that is not the case with you today. With a favourable alignment of the cosmos, you are set for a day where your business proposals will be the hardest thing to overlook. Take bold and cautious steps as you launch your enterprise. Just remember, short-term gains are fine, but what you really want to focus on is the long-term goodwill of the people around you.

Virgo : If curiosity killed the cat, it is going to inspire you to go to exotic places and meet new people, says Ganesha. Enriching experiences enter enthusiastically today. But hold on, don’t unpack, as you may set off on yet another adventure. Ganesha sees you being crack ductile and malleable.

Libra : Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others’ mistakes, while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. Ganesha disapproves of this. Look forward to a delightful evening, for, you will have fun in the company of friends.

Scorpio : Today, you are like a balloon that may burst any time. You may vent out all the sweet and bitter experiences and feel much lighter. Or it may have adverse effects on your health, says Ganesha. You prefer to stay in your cocoon, in the warmth of your near and dear ones.

Sagittarius : Providence smiles upon you today, predicts Ganesha. Catching a film with your beloved today is a very good idea. Chances are you may have a nice outing along with your friends or family. In either case, the load in your wallet is likely to lessen, steadily if not dramatically.

Capricorn : You firmly believe in the concept of ‘health is wealth’. You have maintained a very good health so far and it will not be an issue today, also. Successful completion of current projects seem to be a distant target, however, you will finish them off. Your boss may get upset with you for not completing the work on time. You will put monetary issues on the back burner for the day, says Ganesha.

Aquarius : You are disappointed and you seek solace in spirituality. Don’t run away from the problems; rather face them with strength and confidence, advises Ganesha, to bring your life back on track. With patience and belief in the Almighty, you will be sail through the storm. Understand that challenges are a part of everyone’s life.

Pisces : You will display kindness and generosity today and will do your best to help anyone in ness. At work you will receive praise for the efforts that you’ve put in and your dedication will be validated. Even though you intend to give utmost importance to your family, this intention will trail in the shadow of pending work which will require long hours. Find a way to balance you professional and personal life to avoid any conflict, says Ganesha.