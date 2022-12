EMPLOYMENT (15-12-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. NURSERY TEACHER

2.PEON/HELPER (FEMALE)

NOTE:- (LOCAL PREFERRED)

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY

ONLY DURING WORKING HOUR

9AM TO 1PM

PH.NO.9419124580, 01912531770.

PRINCIPAL

CAMBRIDGE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL PALOURA JAMMU.

AVAILABLE

FOR HOME PATIENT/ELDERLY

CARE

SKILLED NURSES

&

ATTENDANTS

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

PACKAGE STARTS FROM

400/DAY-SHIFT ONWARDS

CONTACT : 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

PIONEERS SINCE 2016

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

EARN EXTRA PART TIME OR BUILD A CAREER FULL TIME, IN THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY. FOR FREE PRESENTATION AND JOINING CALL TO FIX APPOINTMENT:

YUSUF AHMED

9871955884

PUJA JOSHI

9315359549

JOB VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED IN THE MOST REPUTED GYM

IN TOWN

SALES EXECUTIVE – 4

TELECALLERS – 2

GENERAL TRAINERS – 4

HOUSEKEEPING – 2

(SALARY NO BAR FOR RIGHT CANDIDATE)

SHIFT TIMINGS – 6.00 AM TO 2.30 PM & 2.00 TO 10.30 PM

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

PH – 80822 41444

NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH KC OVERSEAS EDUCATION (MNC)

1 RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) HAVING GOOD COMMAND ON ENGLISH AND PUBLIC DEALING AND VERY GOOD HAND ON COMPUTERS.

2 COUNSELLOR (FEMALE) REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED, SKILLED AND QUALIFIED IN STUDENTS VISA COUNSELLING

GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM WITH PLEASING PERSONALITY.

CONTACT : +916005450300

WALK IN INTERVIEW TIMING

11.00 AM TO 5.00 PM

FROM MONDAY TO SATURDAY

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR & (BDA)

ELIGIBILITY: GRADUATION

COMPUTER KNOWING WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

UNEMPLOYED YOUTH AND RETIRED PERSONS CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERESTED CLIENT CONTACT US

9541899815

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1. TELE CALLERS FOR INT BPO

FOR MORNING & NIGHT SHIFTS

WORK FROM HOME ALSO AVAILABLE

SALARY :15,000 TO 22,000 + INC

2. BACKEND OPERATIONS/ ADMIN (F)

HAVING EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS + RELATED EXP.

SALARY 18K TO 30K

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB ALSO

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. OFFICE INCHARGE. TELLY CALLER. RECEPTIONIST.

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR M/F, SUPERVISOR. ACCOUNT ANT

3.MALLS.BOYS / GIRLS. SALESMAN.FLOOR EXECUTIVE.

4. OFFICE ASSISTANT. FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE.

5. DRIVER SECURITY GUARD. HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF..

CALL 9086172757

INTERVIEW DATE THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

100, % JOB

URGENTLY REQUIRED

STAFF FOR RESTAURANT IN PATNITOP

1) 02 STEWARDS

2) 01 CHINESE + CONTI CHEF

3) 01 INDIAN CHEF

4) 01 BARISTA

CONTACT NO. 9990109714

EMAIL :- BCHPATNITOP@GMAIL.COM

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED PERSON FOR E-TENDERING & SITE SUPERVISION IN JAMMU CITY FOR CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORKS.

CONTACT :

212-B2 SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA

7006870538

JOB JOB JOB

I AM FROM EASTMAN CAST & FORGE LTD. WE HAVE THE VACANCY FOR SERVICE ENGINEER CUM DRIVER (DEMO VAN) TO OPERATE IN JAMMU.

SALARY WE CAN OFFER IS BETWEEN 15K TO 20K.

PLEASE ADD BELOW NUMBERS IN THE JOB POST.

1. +91 99147 00535 (NITIN SHARMA)

2. +91 87250 88336 (SURINDER KUMAR)

VACANCY

REQUIRED FULL TIME

1. ACCOUNTANT TALLY PRIME

2. SALES PERSON

TRIKUTA AGENCIES

OPP DOUBLE IRON BRIDGE

BSF AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

9419109960

REQUIRED

AUDIT ASSISTANT – 3 NOS.

ACCOUNTANT FOR OUR CLIENTS – 4 NOS.

(2 MALES & 2 FEMALES)

WHO CAN HANDLE ACCOUNTS INDEPENDENTLY HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY & TALLY. EXPERIENCE OF MINIMUM 3 YEARS. SALARY NO BAR FOR RIGHT CANDIDATE.

CONTACT: M/S V.K. SURI & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

6-7 DRY FRUITS MARKET JEWEL JAMMU.