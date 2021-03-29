horosecope

Monday March 29-2021

Aries : Good news may bring cheer to you today! A job, a wedding, some profit… it could be personal or professional. Giving your best is almost a habit with you, says Ganesha, and it will pay off today.

Taurus : Your thinking is expected to be immensely clear and focused this day. So says Ganesha. This, therefore is a great day for holding important meetings with colleagues and partners, for resolving vital issues, for entering new tie business tie ups. Knowing what you want as well as how to get it will give you tremendous advantage. Those engaged in joint ventures could have a windfall. This is a very auspicious day. Put it to good use.

Gemini : Today, you may encounter unusual challenges, says Ganesha. You will come up with new thoughts and tactics, which will bring about positive changes and results. Avoid any confrontation with those living around you. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool during the day.

Cancer : Today, you will shift your entire focus on the problems plaguing your personal life, feels Ganesha. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. You may realise that complete renouncement of your habit of staying in control is the only way out of this personal mess.

Leo : Even slender shoulders gain the strength when the time comes to handle responsibilities. And so shall you, says Ganesha, as today brings with it an increased amount of responsibility. You may find yourself drained of all your energy by the end of it. After all, handling important tasks is a tough thing. But when you look back, the satisfaction of having done a job well shall wipe out all the stress, and rejuvenate you. Expect a pleasant surprise when you return home after a long day’s work, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha advises you to quantify your worth in the spheres of emotions and sentiments. You will prepare yourself for everything, from games to peers to family. However, at the same time you will realise your shortcomings. Ganesha foretells that from today on the artist in you will begin to come to the fore.

Libra : Well, today is just not your day. The prospects sure aren’t looking too good. However, there’s no point in getting anxious over this triviality. Remember, ‘not good’ does not necessarily mean bad. In any case, if it’s a stressful day you have had, be sure to have an equally enjoyable evening. Ganesha guesses that you may want to discuss certain intimate issues with your sweetheart today!

Scorpio : Don’t run from your troubles, learn to face the challenges and try to solve your problems. This piece of Ganesha’s advise is going to help you today. And you very well know why. Take all the tips that come to you sportingly and try to implement it in your practical life.

Sagittarius : Today shall be a rather decisive day, speculates Ganesha. Situations that have pushed you into a corner will force you to make rash decisions. But take stock of the situation and assess the long-term consequences of your actions beforehand, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn : The day will be of paramount significance as you are likely to meet someone who will be associated with you for life, says Ganesha. Also, relationships and relatives will keep you busy for major part of the day. You may not find it interesting, but you will not have any options either. A visit to holy places for some peace of mind is also likely. Back home, you will do what you would have preferred doing the entire day – spend time with your family and loved ones.

Aquarius : You may rave and rant, but all you’ll get from colleagues or juniors are wishy-washy excuses for a job not done. Ganesha advises that you take care to finish your own work before you help others. The stars say that your beloved will smoothen your creased brow.

Pisces : You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. A pleasant surprise probably awaits you back home, later in the evening, says Ganesha.