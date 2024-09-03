Aries : A lot of material progress will be made today. And, says Ganesha, you will want to shower your family with abundance. You anyway need to pay more attention to your family. You will also feel like meditating and will be grateful to the lord for his generosity.

Taurus : This day you are going to be very creative, very imaginative in all that you do. Ganesha assures you that your skills and talents will be amply recognized and rewarded. Your colleagues and superiors are going to be pleasantly amazed at the way you perform today. They will rally round and offer their help and support. Later in the day you are likely to make plans for studying abroad. Encouraging news from overseas is distinctly in the cards.

Gemini : You will face conflicting emotions today on account of burying your emotions deep in your heart. You could fly into a rage on account of this and take some hasty decisions. You will express your opinions harshly on vital matters. You need to carefully consider the pros and cons of any decision you take today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will plan for a good future. You mobilise all resources. Be warned, before taking a step, counsels Ganesha. Beware of middlemen and agents to save yourself from a major financial loss.

Leo : You consider yourself better than others. You will experience pride in your capabilities today. You will put yourself first before others. You should hold onto your viewpoints strongly, but do not disregard good advise especially in matters related to business. You will be able to make substantial gains this way, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Family affairs will dominate and will take up most of your time today. Your persuasive skills and your charismatic personality will help you get a lot of work accomplished, says Ganesha. Emotional matters will demand your time, but you will take care of them rather easily. At night, you will spend the time sorting out intimate affairs with your partner.

Libra : Ganesha says you will have to spend more time in the office because of extra responsibilities on you. This will result in you paying less attention to your family members. You will also be more careful about spending money today and will be wary of your mounting expenses.

Scorpio : Make it a point to believe only what you see and believe to avoid confusions and confrontations, says Ganesha. Keep your eyes and ears open, so you do not miss out on important happenings around you.

Sagittarius : Ganesha foresees a profitable day in the calender of all the businessmen. It’s time to live your dream as the loan you were waiting for has been sanctioned now. Along with your near and dear ones, you will make your beloved feel special. Make memories and cherish the time you spent together.

Capricorn : Your jokes and humour will keep your loved ones in a happy mood. After all, laughter is the best medicine. Their desire to spend more time with you is a testimony to your friendly and jovial nature, feels Ganesha. Your tactics and approach towards problems will certainly get you noticed. You will enjoy being a part of a social circle.

Aquarius : There are times when nothing goes as per you plans and all you get at the end is sheer disappointment. Be prepared, if today is one of those unfavourable days, warns Ganesha. Problems at work place can be solved with diligence, patience, and positive approach. Keep your chin up and deal with the difficult times.

Pisces : It is in your nature to love and care for others, and hence people will be extremely fond of you in return too. You will feel like helping others and forgetting and forgiving past wrongs. Post afternoon is a good time to sit down with your family and talk about important issues that need your attention, says Ganesha.