Aries : You will be inclined towards deep introspection. You will realise that it is important to understand your inner self. However, Ganesha says spontaneity is equally vital, and playing with children is a very good way to be spontaneous.

Taurus : This is a great day for students and scholars, declares Ganesha. If you are pursuing higher studies or professional courses you will feel pleased and confident about the progress you are making. Do not, however, expect the atmosphere, or the arrangements to be the way you expect them to be. Be prepared for ordinary sub standard studying conditions. Stay cool. Be practical and take things in your stride.

Gemini : You will attempt to be a part of your elders’ or your friend’s sorrows and try to lighten their burdens. Your kind and courteous nature, as well as your joviality will cheer them up. The later half of the day will be filled with entertainment and happiness. A romantic date in the evening is possible, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Ganesha counsels you to peruse thoughtfully before signing any document. As it is a day of financial loss, handle middlemen and agents deftly. New tempting offers are seen on the job front. So you may accept a new job.

Leo : You are destined to play the superhero, at least as far as trade and commerce are concerned. Ganesha feels that today, you shall be more tied up in your daily work than is usual. But the upshot of it all is that all your actions seem to get the desired approval as the day progresses. Even your financial prospects will grow from strength to strength. Once workplace is under control, you may look forward to a positive spin in your personal relationships, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha predicts an imaginative and fruitful day for you at the workplace. You will feel your professional best in the afternoon. With your elegance, you will manage to put your ideas across the table and win the approval of your boss. You may pamper your beloved lavishly later in the evening.

Libra : Ganesha says that you shall be attracted to the opposite sex today. Today during the afternoon, you will meet people who share the same ideas and thoughts as you do and you will be able to share your feelings with them. You will be interested in knowing new things on various topics. Your increased knowledge will likely lead you on to greater success.

Scorpio : You take the adage ‘slow and steady wins the race’ as your life’s mantra and act accordingly. It not only makes you stronger, but also takes you higher gradually. Home front too will be quite harmonious and peaceful as you enjoy the family unity.

Sagittarius : It’s raining money, literally as your bank accounts swell. When it comes to financial security, now, you are a happy man. However, Ganesha advises you to stay away from pessimistic people who may adversely affect your future.

Capricorn : You’ll feel trapped and may feel as if everyone is trying to bog you down by hook or crook. Others may bully you and this may shatter you confidence. Do not worry though, as your luck is guarding you, assures Ganesha. Even if others are mean to you, their behaviour will not mar your health or image. You will not surrender to the adversities, as your talents will direct you towards a safer place.

Aquarius : Pleasing your boss is more difficult that completing your assignments on time. But, to your surprise, your boss will give you a pat on your back for your efforts and sincerity. It is also a favourable day to begin anything new, be in it personal life or professional front. You are skilful and intelligent, but don’t boast about your talents, rather put them across subtly.

Pisces : Other people will have high expectations from you. You will be required to co-operate with others and give your co-workers more of your time than is their due. However, your co-workers will also reciprocate in equal measure when the need arises. You will be determined to complete all your projects on time. Your thinking will be progressive today, and hence your day will be productive, says Ganesha.