Aries : If you are about to begin some important work, today is not the day, says Ganesha. But keep yourself motivated, despite minor problems. Do something you’ve never done before. Think out-of-the-box: grow your own mint, make some chocolates.

Taurus : You are hard working by nature but get highly frustrated when things do not end the way you had imagined, feels Ganesha. This may lead to anger against the system or the order in which things work. You will vent your frustration on your routine by longing for an alternate lifestyle, wishing and hoping for more relaxation and perhaps a spontaneous vacation.

Gemini : You are likely to take your time and read a situation carefully before you take any important decisions, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may go on a pleasure trip to recharge your batteries.

Cancer : Both your physical and mental health will remain stable today, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may meet one of your clients for lunch. It is an auspicious day to propose and finalise wedding dates, hopes Ganesha.

Leo : Necessity is the mother of invention, and today, you will draw from your large pool of scientific and technological knowledge to achieve your goals at work. Family matters will keep you occupied in the afternoon, but do not let that come in the way of your evening activities that get your blood flowing through the veins, such as dance or music lessons. Also, Ganesha reminds you to make an effort to touch base with your foreign contacts.

Virgo : The tempest of anger runs wild. You are most likely to blow hotter than Mount Vesuvius ever did, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may chalk out a big business plan. Peers will stand by your side at the workplace. But in the evening, try spending your time meditating and cooling those nerves, advises Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says the first blush of love will make your mind blissful today. You will be able to gain closeness with your beloved today. The afternoon will see you try to take part in religious matters. Ganesha says that today will be a good day to listen to religious discourses and make your mind and heart follow God.

Scorpio : Power packed day in store for you, according to Ganesha. Your flamboyant attitude at work would leave your team mates awestruck. Your energy level is at an all-time high, which would find its way to the dance floor in the evening. Groove to some foot-tapping music and dance as if there’s no tomorrow.

Sagittarius : A delightfully emotional experience would stir up your soul today. Later perhaps, success will touch your feet either through the electronic media or through a brilliant idea. Love will steam and bubble as you expect to be asked out by your prospective life mate, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : You will do a commendable job solving complicated problems at work, says Ganesha. In keeping with the circumstances, you will be spontaneous in coming up with solutions to pressing issues; and so accurate you may be in your assumptions about a likely situation that in future, your peers and subordinates will blindly accept whatever proposal you table. A news from outside the country can double your joys.

Aquarius : Explore the world today, as luck is standing by your side and everything you touch will turn into god, be it in you business or profession, foresees Ganesha. You are trying too hard to succeed, and you may get tempted to compromise on your moral values. Don’t give undue importance to success, life is not all about strengthening bank balance, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : You will find yourself in a good mood today. Your co-workers will also enjoy being around you. You will be able to influence people for the positive with your respectful demeanor and your sense of humor. You could find yourself splurging on yourself at a spa or a beauty parlor, says Ganesha.