Aries : If you have a sportsman spirit, today will be a very bright day for you. You should make the best of it as something unexpected may turn out to be in your favour. Ganesha says you are sensible and know exactly how to balance work and leisure.

Taurus : This day, you’re liable to act very harsh and assertive towards your subordinates. You will insist that they follow your orders and do exactly as you say. Your rough handling will not go down well with your workers, or colleagues. Be sure that you are going to suffer and pay for that in the long run. Ganesha urges you to be more open and amicable. Consulting others, making plans and agendas will help you get things done better, faster.

Gemini : You will be caught up in your daily routine so much that you will begin to think of ways to break free and do something new for a change. You need to spend more time with your family members and children to unwind. The evening will see you attending a party or a dinner with your friends, says Ganesha.

Cancer : With Ganesha’s grace, your dream of gaining name and fame is fulfilled. You will accomplish a task with total planning. Ganesha wishes that you succeed in every endeavour.

Leo : You will be full of energy and enthusiasm today, and will be able to excel in all spheres of life. Do not feel low if others fail to appreciate your efforts however. You will consider the financial aspect of everything that you take on today, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Women will find enjoyment both in the kitchen and at the dining table. You may host your close friends and relatives in the evening for dinner and perhaps even a drink or two. You might feel very romantic about your beloved, says Ganesha, and he/she will not mind.

Libra : Ganesha says you will be immersed in work and matters relating to work and not be able to pay attention to your family members. This is a good time for those of you who are advertising and marketing professionals. Ganesha says today is a good day to try and attain the maximum with minimal efforts

Scorpio : Ganesha foresees that your enthusiasm and renewed zeal would encourage you to take up all the challenges at work front. And just like a smile is infectious, your positive attitude towards word too would be contagious and encourage your peers. However, it’s important to unwind after a stressful day. A hot cup of coffee in one hand and a novel in another, with some instrumental music in background would be a good idea!

Sagittarius : All prim and proper, today you dress up to grab eyeballs. You are surrounded by glitteratti when you attend a social function today. Your effective communication skills will be like icing on the cake and work wonders. Bask in the limelight, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : You are lost somewhere in the piles of files, and the most tried and tested formulae – meditation is not helping you take the stress off your mind and find a way out. Everything is not as dull and boring as it seems, assures Ganesha. It is a favourable day to buy a car or house. There is also a possibility of you moving to a new house.

Aquarius : When the going gets tough, the tough gets going! You will find your way through the storm, that too with a smile on your face. While you will be trying to manage your responsibilities on one hand, you will be pleasing everyone around with your wit and humour on the other. Your capability to handle and endure difficulties will say plenty about your character, feels Ganesha.

Pisces : The first half of the day should see you busy with fulfilling your social obligations and completing your daily routine. You may be called upon to aid someone in the afternoon. You will win over everybody’s heart with your pleasing manners. Today will be an unremarkable day bereft of any surprises, says Ganesha.