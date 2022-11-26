Aries : There are chances that there will be some disappointing moments today, foretells Ganesha. Your own recklessness may well be the cause. Ganesha says it’s good to take inspiration from seniors once in a while.

Taurus : Love will come knocking at your door today, predicts Ganesha. Your wits are likely to remain very lively in the afternoon. A romantic mood will ignite your evening, as you please yourself by showering attention on near and dear ones, says Ganesha.

Gemini : An auspicious and progressive day awaits you. You will reflect on the problems at the work-place as well as on the home-front. You will try to understand the emotions that lie behind the troubles brewing at home and will try to resolve them. It is a good day to start new ventures in partnership with someone, says Ganesha.

Cancer : The day begins with worship and havan. In the evening, guests will throng your house for a celebration You will feel sad as your trusted ones will not give you a vital clue or some important information promptly. Ganesha advises you keep away from other’s affairs.

Leo : You are facing turbulent times, inspite of your hard work. Obstacles to progress are commonplace and should not tie you down. You need to keep working hard and sooner rather than later, the fruits of your labour will faill into your lap, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Good luck will put you up against some friendly ghosts from some bygone era. The afternoon brings with it some wonderful marriage prospects and you will consider them with an open mind. However, Ganesha warns you to be extra careful when making decisions regarding advanced education.

Libra : Ganesha says do not have blind faith in your relatives and friends and always remember even your enemies will prove beneficial to you in the long run. There may be people who are jealous of your reputation and may try to put a dent in it. You may want to go further with matters relating to your heart and will be able to spend the evening with your beloved.

Scorpio : At work, you will be able to solve many jigsaw puzzles that are pending since a long time. Also, you feel the love in the air; passionate about your soul mate, you try to express your intense feelings today. Prospective candidates may consider marriage proposals, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You seem to be impressed by the handicrafts and plan to take it up as your business. You are a family person and give much attention to your loved ones. You may be smitten by love-bug as passion and intimacy give rise to romance.

Capricorn : The first half of the day is not a favourable time to launch anything. If you have already planned a launch, try to postpone it to the second half of the day, feels Ganesha. If you are adamant to launch the product as per the schedule, be ready to face the consequences. The results may not be as per your expectations. Nevertheless, you will be ahead of your competitors.

Aquarius : You are ambitious. But, flexibility is a virtue you lack and it may hamper your chances to succeed, feels Ganesha. Learn to let go for a larger scheme of life otherwise you may have to regret later on. Consider pros and cones of every situation and proceed ahead with caution.

Pisces : Today there will be some turbulence on the personal front. Due to outside interference you will not be able to concentrate on work or find the time to think and make the necessary decisions. In such situations it might be better to express your candid opinion rather then keep quiet and suffer. Stand firm and keep your faith as your problems will be solved in the coming days, portends Ganesha.