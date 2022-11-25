Aries : Your work and family will vie with each other for your attention. Merry-making will seem a good idea in the evening. Your desire for name and fame will meet with success shortly, maybe even today! Ganesha showers his blessings on you.

Taurus : You will win the heart of your family members today, forecasts Ganesha. Try and delay auction bids or sealed tenders. Job aspirants may look forward to belated success in interviews. Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all critical matters.

Gemini : It’s time you took stock of your personal life. Is there someone you want to propose but are afraid to do so? Ganesha advises you not to let the fear of rejection stop you from making an effort. There are strong indications that you will be accepted if you speak your heart today. So let him/her know how you feel. The time to make your dream come true is now.

Cancer : Ganesha believes that you are likely to have a heightened interest in the study of philosophy and the working of the metaphysical world. This may be mere curiosity or a part of your effort to improve your professional skills. You ability to read the human mind and understand human nature better than anyone else will help you take charge when needed.

Leo : It’s fun, fun and more fun on the horizon! Ganesha foresees you taking time out for some leisure and frolic today. Broaden your horizon with a bit of travel since you are very likely to be going on a small trip to recharge your batteries. When it comes to work — which you seem to have put on hold — it is a matter of pride for you to play the role that you essay within your company. But for today, don’t forget the sunscreen, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo : Contemplating on past successes will help you gather the resources for achieving more of it in the near future. New contacts will help you make considerable headway on the road to success. Ganesha says your amiable nature will help you in getting along easily with people.

Libra : Ganesha says that you need to be more careful in your work field as your enemies or your competitors will try to pull you down today. You will have to be very careful in making business agreements or negotiations regarding give and take in the business. You will see your beloved grow distant from you today.

Scorpio : Long pending task of getting your home renovated may begin today. There are a couple of object de art that have caught your eyes and you wish to decorate your home with those artefacts. You may even plan a small celebration to share your home’s new look! A great day indeed.

Sagittarius : Beauty therapies or a new hair do, pick one; makeover and personal grooming is on your mind. Once you decide to shop, nothing in the world can stop you. You have decided to de-stress yourself with shopping. Clothes and jewellery is what your wardrobe is awaiting for, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Generally, it is difficult for you to maintain a cool head over your shoulders, especially during the stressful times. But, to everyone’s surprise, you will display remarkable composure while dealing with challenges today, feels Ganesha. Family life will be smooth and it will enable you to fully concentrate on you career and increasing your efficiency level.

Aquarius : With no major highs or lows, you will have a balanced day today. You will handle everything with great efficiency and Ganesha gives you a pat on your back for that. Continue to work hard for the day as your efforts will get noticed and not only that, you will also understand the value of your hardships.

Pisces : Today will not find you in the best of spirits. You need to guard against being sad for the smallest of reasons. Pessimistic thoughts could creep in, owing to some external influences. You need to keep your will-power strong to remain positive. Increasing your awareness will help you see things with more truth and clarity, says Ganesha.