Aries : Some cheerful news could put you in really high spirits today. The news could either be of a personal or professional nature – perhaps about your career, or a social gathering, or some monetary profit. You always give your best, and Ganesha says today it will lead to rich dividends.

Taurus : Feel your imagination run wild as you star-gaze throughout the day wondering about the existence of the extra terrestrial. You will paint the workplace in your flavour of innovation, combined with a drive to work equally hard. Add some smooth talk to the equation and you will find a lot of people in awe of your charm, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Today will be a day of joy, happiness and festivities on the home-front. You will try and spend as much time as possible with the children and will enthusiastically participate in home improvement projects. You will be able to solve pending issues at home by taking an intelligent interest in them, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. The opposite sex may find you irresistible.

Leo : Don’t expect you’ll be handed everything on a silver platter. Especially today, you must put such expectations on the back burner, says Ganesha. Today, you would do better to dig deep into your resources of persistence, as a somewhat less productive day awaits you. But do not let this momentary glitch upset you; stick to your plan and slog it out. Efforts made today will have a major bearing on the fruits you receive in the future.

Virgo : You will charm people with your flexibility of thought and willingness to adjust today. Those under the spell of love will see an unexpected turn of events; but don’t panic, as things will eventually work out in your favour. Some quality family time is also on the cards. Strengthen the family bond by adopting your responsibilities and paying respect to family tradition and conventions, advises Ganesha.

Libra : “Efforts made are never in vain, even when they may seem otherwise”. Let this be your motto for the day. Today may not seem to be the most productive day, especially when it comes to interviews. You may feel like the rook in the chess set — sometimes coming back to square one despite making many moves forward to the ultimate checkmate! So remember, persistence is the key, says Ganesha. Keep trying and your efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio : You wish to make an image makeover in your office. You are tough and determined, and your work knows no limit when it comes to achieving your targets. You will love to brainstorm and give innovative ideas to colleagues and bosses. However, don’t give away your best of ideas to anyone, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You will enjoy the magic of the Midas touch today, feels Ganesha. In business, sheer brilliance will help you derive the best possible results in productivity and clinching new contracts. Your approach, in general, will be methodical, disciplined and systematic for most part of the day.

Capricorn : Your power of reasoning will be strong today, says Ganesha. Those of you beginning your career will show a disposition to take up a job in television or print media. The spiritual side of you may also come to the fore and make you feel at peace, especially when visiting a holy place.

Aquarius : You zoom in on research and development today. Your fabulous work speaks volumes and your commitment pays off. You’re keen to play Romeo today, and all your gimmicks and surprises will work wonders! Love on, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You set irreproachable standards for yourself, but what keeps your subordinates from grumbling about it is the efforts you make to help them achieve perfection in their endeavours, says Ganesha. You inspire, they aspire.