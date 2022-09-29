Aries : Whip up some excitement in your life — put on your walking shoes and go explore some unknown destination, suggests Ganesha. Keep yourself busy, but take care not to overdo anything. Today, you will be the centre of attention in group activities.

Taurus : You will find yourself at the crossroads and each turn and twist will come with its share of pros and cons, says Ganesha. Your sentiments may have an ill-effect on your health. You may spend quality time with family members and friends, hoping to shed the burden thrust upon your soul.

Gemini : Your health interests will take precedence over career, says Ganesha. There are indications that you will spare more time working out at a gym. Those in the field of marketing and advertising will have a fabulous time. A good marketing strategy will bring maximum profits with minimum efforts.

Cancer : Today, you will be extremely impulsive and spontaneous, feels Ganesha. You better get rid of your negative thoughts and beliefs and start taking charge of things at hand. Also, stop focussing so much on the pitfalls, and start working. Listen to music that speaks to your heart and you will be at peace with yourself.

Leo : If one were to put an earnest spirit and a frank attitude together, the result would be a Leo; it’s like your hallmark. And with qualities like these in your kitty, don’t be surprised if you happen to reach a milestone or two today. Will it be marital bliss or career success? No matter what the area is, be assured that your societal standing shall get a heady boost today, assures Ganesha. Just don’t let the success go to your head.

Virgo : The booster rockets of your ambitions and spirit to work will kick in at the maximum today. Seek recreation after a hard day’s work and look to relax at private parties, social-dos and even weddings, says Ganesha.

Libra : “Every man has specific natural abilities”, said Aristotle. This seems to be true for you today. Your natural talents will be acknowledged and documented at work. This might prompt your equals to hold you up above the rest, and for your seniors to positively encourage you to scale greater heights. But as always, be careful to make sure that success does not make you heady with arrogance, cautions Ganesha. Keep yourself firmly grounded, and remember that, ‘pride cometh before the fall’.

Scorpio : You will find yourself thinking with your heart rather than your head today, says Ganesha. You may not be able to repress your feelings, and you should not even try. But you should be careful about how you express them, particularly in public as people may judge you wrongly on the basis of it, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you Archers are, you may find really it irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. But, then that’s a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Your efforts shall help you gain economic independence. Take other challenges head on too. The secret, says Ganesha, lies in diligence, optimism and tonnes of patience.

Capricorn : Your exuberance and self-confidence will become the talk of the day for those around you. But it’s not for nothing that you will attract so much attention. You will derive pleasure in accomplishing herculean tasks today, and Ganesha says you will do justice to work too. At home, everything will go smooth and you will enjoy and share the peace in your life with your wife. On the whole, you will have a cheerful day ahead.

Aquarius : Team work and cooperation bring out the best in you, so you must make the most of a chance to work in a group. It could be brainstorming, or campaigning for an environmental cause or even playing beach ball! A game of cards in the evening, and consider your day well spent, says Ganesha.

Pisces : The workaholic in your bursts to the fore with a vengeance, and today will see you tackle pending projects with the zeal of a Holy Templar crusader. Your energy levels will be unflagging, and your enthusiasm to wipe your slate clean admirable. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.