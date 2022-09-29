Aries : A romantic link is about to be presented to you as a surprise, shining and smiling. Ganesha advises you to be prepared in your best dress and to practice some romantic talking. You never know what the evening has in store for you. Only Ganesha does, and he is sporting a knowing smile.

Taurus : Spontaneity yet sincerity will be the ruling emotions of the day. Keep your eyes and ears open, advises Ganesha, as trouble might be headed your way. Make it a point to read the print well before you sign any legal contract today. Prevention is better than cure, reminds Ganesha.

Gemini : Today is an important day to completely immerse yourself in your favourite activities, says Ganesha. But don’t forget that loved ones come first as lack of warmth may affect family life. Show your family members that you care. New relationships are also on the anvil. It is an eventful and positive day for you.

Cancer : Today, you will need to rise above your emotional leanings and will have to choose between doing the right thing and keeping your loved ones happy. So far, you have managed to strike a balance. It is about time that you learn to deal with your fears, suggests Ganesha. Always keep in mind that your emotions cloud your reasoning. You may not be able to think clearly and any careless outbursts may leave relationships strained.

Leo : Reinvention and rejuvenation — these are the two words that shall dictate your philosophy for the day. Refurbishing oneself does not always have to be in accordance with something new; taking a look back can be equally enlightening. In any case, it’s a small world, and, hence, chances are that you shall revive most of your old contacts either in a social occasion or an official meeting. Do not discount the importance of reconnecting with your near and dear ones, advises Ganesha.

Virgo : Achievement and accomplishment will be the highlights of the day, notes Ganesha. You will be recognised for your devotion to work and determination to succeed at your workplace. Much awaited promotions may come and financial arrears may also reach your hands.

Libra : Call it two sides of the same coin, but today, you shall have the uncanny desire to be your own master and servant. But this day is all set to be animated and eventful and full of life. Expect a few run-ins with the opposite sex, as you are bound to attract quite a few of them, mainly because of your killer good looks. Hitting the gym pays its dividends, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : You may find yourself sulking in your shell today, feels Ganesha. One event or another may lead you to shut out work. Hindsight and bitterness will not lead you anywhere, so Ganesha advises that you must steer clear of negativity. Soul searching and inner cleansing may best be complimented with meditation and yoga.

Sagittarius : Pack your bags today for a long business trip, which will bear rich fruits. Be ready to pick up important business pointers and learn your way into your trade. Ganesha predicts pleasant surprises in store later in the day.

Capricorn : It’s time to party, whether or not you have no reason for it. Friends and even acquaintances will be invited to take part in the celebrations; you will be all charged up to have a blast of a day, says Ganesha. For those engaged in business, profits may come but it won’t be the result of the efforts you put in. Any dealings related to real estate and construction will yield good results. As for professionals, bosses and close associates will extend their full support to whatever work you undertake.

Aquarius : Today, you social butterflies will set hearts fluttering! Also, whatever you have been working on will reach completion now. You do have a great vision, but you’re lost when it comes to executing your plans. Ganesha assures success if only you are a little more practical!

Pisces : Being a friend in need is what today will be about, says Ganesha. Making new acquaintances and associations is also on the cards. Try not to let jealousy mar your better judgement while you are at it.