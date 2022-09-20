Aries : You may get all nostalgic and wistful today, predicts Ganesha. You will go out of your way to improve your relationships. To you, your commitment is an investment for the future. The result is loving life-long bonds.

Taurus : Financial gains are on the cards today, predicts Ganesha. Happiness will fly in as you receive some good news from an overseas friend. If you have feelings that you haven’t expressed to someone you dearly love, today is a good day to go ahead and let them know. The evening promises rejoicing and relaxation, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you may be busy purchasing food supplies or penning an inventory. In your spare time, which you are likely to have in plenty today, you will try to befriend strangers or tread into unfamiliar territories. Such activities will not bring you any harm. A stroll with your sweetheart will nicely conclude a fairly eventful day, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will be in high spirits today, foretells Ganesha. It is a favourable day to engage in household activities, like gardening, cooking or even washing laundry. In the evening, work will be eclipsed by the pleasures of love.

Leo : Time is one thing that you have in short change today, says Ganesha. There is every possibility that you shall remain extremely busy. The tasks may be small — like writing a letter to revive old contacts — but it is important that you do them. Chances are that you may also end up giving a few interviews over the phone. Just remember that your ability to make things work and do your best make you the prime candidate for organising and conducting urgent meetings. In short, buckle up as Ganesha predicts a busy day.

Virgo : Ganesha predicts that your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today, predicts Ganesha.

Libra : Your concern for your family surmounts all else, that much Ganesha knows. Today, you will fulfil your filial duties in all that you undertake. As Ganesha rightly points out: All good things begin at home, including your fortune and good luck.

Scorpio : A healthy and hectic day is in store for you today. You are likely to finish your pending tasks with new zeal. But the chaotic day will blossom into a fabulous evening when you hang out with your sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing heart. While the acknowledgement you look for has been delayed, Ganesha says it has not been denied and is in the offing already.

Capricorn : Your accomplishments may take you on cloud nine today. Success may come easily to you, but don’t try your luck too much, advises Ganesha. Make the most of today as tomorrow may not the same as today. You will be popular today, especially in your social circle as you’ll impress everyone with your wit and humour.

Aquarius : You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations, and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others and you win admiration from all quarters, says Ganesha.

Pisces : An action-packed day awaits you, busy as you will be corresponding with old contacts, telephonic interviews, organising meetings and scheduling tasks, says Ganesha. Do not forget to breathe!