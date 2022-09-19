Aries : Today, you may want to express your artistic streak. Hence, you may either decide to paint the walls of your house in vibrant colours, or touch up some old unused furniture in art deco style. You may even get nostalgic about an old matchbox collection and decide to restore it. Ganesha encourages all such fulfilling activity.

Taurus : A good day for money and love (you need more?). A quality, professional approach will help you shine out in business today. Be it launching a product or marketing it, you will win yourself hearts, smiles and a bundle of green. Let the leader in you take over during the day and the lover in you return by night, says Ganesha.

Gemini : The first half of the day should see you fresh and rosy with enthusiasm. You will be able to channel your energies in the right direction today. You will be able to pursue projects which really interest you. You will likely spend your lunch time in the company of friends and family. Overall, a productive and satisfying day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer : There is a sound prospect that you will work hard to improve the welfare of your children, portends Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may hear good news about their academic success. In the evening, meditation and prayer will take much of your time, hopes Ganesha.

Leo : There are good days, bad days, and then there are days like today, when Ganesha foresees a mixed bag of fortunes for you. Make your family the centre of your world, and show them the love and affection that they deserve. Early in the day, you may make an attempt to severe ties with your spouse or life partner. Proceed cautiously and deal with this in an open manner. Just make sure that the tension does not escalate within the family.

Virgo : Creativity is bubbling inside you, asking to be uncorked. You may be struggling more than enough to tackle challenges thrown at you. Cash benefits will come your way in office. But Ganesha advises you to pay due attention to your health.

Libra : Some private possessions are close to your heart, and you may want to keep them that way, says Ganesha. Let your mind walk the hidden alleyways of mysticism in the afternoon as you seek peace of mind. Also, do not discount a trip to a sacred place, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Health issues are on top of the list today. Spend more time working out those muscles than working, says Ganesha. Those in marketing and advertising shall have a golden day today. The correct dose of marketing mix will help reap maximum profits.

Sagittarius : A day where your thoughts will be inclined towards God and divinity, says Ganesha. Don’t ease those purse strings easily too. At work, rise to the occasion and take charge. Your superiors will give you a pat on the back. Romantic escapades will be marked by rude health — as if you mind!

Capricorn : In total control of yourself, you will have the tendency to dominate those around you. It’s a trait that keeps resurging at intervals, making you feel all powerful, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you may even enrol yourself for a personality development course to hone your communication and professional skills. But it won’t be sailing smooth all throughout. An unfortunate incident at the end of the day may take you off guard, so be careful of your moves, Ganesha advises.

Aquarius : Mixed fortunes today. At work, demanding schedules may drive you up the wall, and you may struggle to keep pace with others. Don’t be dejected, says Ganesha, these things happen once in a while. It is only after such a busy day that you can bask in the pleasure of a foot massage from your beloved.

Pisces : Friends are the subject of all your activities today. You will make new acquaintances that will prove to be helpful in times of need. A loved one will make you happy like you’ve never been before. A candlelight dinner with your sweetheart is probably in the offing, says Ganesha.