Aries : You may pick up the hammer and chisel today. No, you’re not taking up sculpture; you’re finally giving in to your spouse’s demands to take some home improvement measures. It’s in your interest to be speedy and focused, as you are the guilty party, says Ganesha.

Taurus : There is a strong possibility of receptivity and sensitivity in your love life. On the down side, your negativity may lead to mediocre results. You are a fire-fighter when it comes to others’ problems, but can forget digging a well for your own home, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you will toil as if you have to conquer Mt. Everest. And you will, says Ganesha. You may not get a standing ovation or a medal of honour for your hard work and dedication, but you will be lavishly appreciated by your superiors and colleagues. The task will require a lot of character and even a few changes in your disposition, but you will do this with ease.

Cancer : In all likelihood, this is going to be a fairly easy day for you, says Ganesha. The only tough part of the day would be how to spend it. There will be hardly anything to do, anyone to talk to. Ideally, this is what you would call a perfect day. But not today. Today, you’ll miss people. You will find yourself more at peace with the unbearable chaos of the outer world than the deafening calm of your solitude. So, when you get your chance to rejoin the human race in its daily messy routine, you will be more than happy to oblige, says Ganesha

Leo : Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents, says Ganesha. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. With limitless ideas, and a silver spoon to match your steady hand, you are perfectly poised to act on what you have thought out clearly.

Virgo : Ganesha suggests that you take a much-needed break from the daily rigmarole. Introduce an element of the exotic in order to replace all the mundane work that fills up your day. You may attend private and social get-togethers, and Ganesha advises you to mingle with other people to keep your spirits high.

Libra : Health is always a key issue, and today, you may have to pay some special attention to the same. It may be some elderly person in the family, or even you. Take the time to give it your full attention in order to avoid any further complications. You may do well to undergo a physical examination yourself. Remember, health is wealth. Take care. Ganesha wishes you a healthy day.

Scorpio : The target is locked in and the arrow is shot. It is only a matter of time before Cupid celebrates and hits the bull’s eye and you find yourself in the mush of things. Sentiments and romance will be the order of the day. There is a good chance that marriage proposals or new relationships will find their footing today, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Whatever you take up today, you are on a winning spree, foresees Ganesha. A a leader, you will guide and instruct your subordinates when they seek your advise. In a way, you even encourage and motivate them. All in all, you are a happy soul at the end of the day!

Capricorn : Your intuition will get the better of you today, bagging you respect and recognition, says Ganesha. But it’s not every day that you get so lucky, so try and make the most of what’s on the platter, for all you know, intuitions could have a mood swing too. Besides, if winning hearts is like a once-in-a-blue-moon thing, be on your best behaviour and wear your best suit — it’s a blue moon day for you today.

Aquarius : If Elvis Presley is who you dreamed of being, today may be your day! You seem to impress one and all, and even money flows in! You play smart today and everything seems to work in your favour. Take care, says Ganesha, things may not be as they seem.

Pisces : A hectic day of socialising awaits you. You will discover hidden talents and unnoticed traits about yourself. Either that, or whoever brought them to your notice was only lying to get some socialising action of their own. You are a person of action, as well as of words, and hence, will go on to act on what you have planned, says Ganesha.