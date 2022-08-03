Aries : You will be inclined towards deep introspection. You will realise that it is important to understand your inner self. However, Ganesha says spontaneity is equally vital, and playing with children is a very good way to be spontaneous.

Taurus : This is a great day for students and scholars, declares Ganesha. If you are pursuing higher studies or professional courses you will feel pleased and confident about the progress you are making. Do not, however, expect the atmosphere, or the arrangements to be the way you expect them to be. Be prepared for ordinary sub standard studying conditions. Stay cool. Be practical and take things in your stride.

Gemini : You will attempt to be a part of your elders’ or your friend’s sorrows and try to lighten their burdens. Your kind and courteous nature, as well as your joviality will cheer them up. The later half of the day will be filled with entertainment and happiness. A romantic date in the evening is possible, says Ganesha.

Cancer : A very hectic day for you! Today, you may have too much work to do, and taking even a coffee break may not remain an option. You will be forthright in dealing with issues and nothing will escape your sharp observation. You will be able to manage your work well, and finish it on time.

Leo : The tiny voice inside us always tells us a lot of things. If only we were more in sync with ourselves, we could avoid so many troubles, says a retrospective Ganesha. Well, today it seems you are going to have no qualms in listening to your inner voice as you strive for excellence in all your efforts. Being in tune with yourself helps you remain level-headed and down-to-earth all day long. At work, you will be the cookie jar of humour around which everyone flocks for a tasty break, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You don’t need to be one of the Mafia to realise the importance of family, says Ganesha. Your better half will try spicing up the relationship in the afternoon sometime. So keep fuelling the fires of love – a wildfire isn’t always bad now, is it?

Libra : There are indications that today, you may want to take a break from your humdrum routine in order to recharge your batteries. It is an essential change that we all need from time to time, says Ganesha. Finances may improve sometime later in the day. Children, if any, may be a source of joy in the afternoon. Ganesha says you will get rather emotional towards the end of this fruitful day.

Scorpio : Life’s not too slow nor too fast: you are going steady and strong, feels Ganesha. On the career front, simply grin and bear it all. Workplace efficiency will improve today. At home, you will be happy and content and more importantly – at peace, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Chances are that you shall experiment with your Chi today. Afternoon promises to have an undercurrent of excitement. You will charge up the work environment with your dynamism. Evening will be passionate as your charm works its way to win over many a sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : A couple of fascinating developments on the family front will fill the air with excitement, and will keep you pleasantly occupied throughout the day, says Ganesha. Your outstanding efforts at work will be rewarded adequately, but you will need to be extra careful while executing plans as you may commit mistakes that will do irreparable damage.

Aquarius : It is not everyday that work is rewarding. So, if your boss praises you, feel good about it. You may even begin something new. A joint venture? Go ahead, says Ganesha. You are exceptionally talented. There is no need to blow your own trumpet, your work will speak for itself.

Pisces : A day wherein you will be busy socialising in the company of your near and dear ones, or childhood buddies. Refurbishing and refurnishing your home is also likely to be on the agenda. You may find yourself visiting a holy place as well, says Ganesha.