Aries : You feel positive about imbibing the ideas of spirituality today. This will make you open to the idea of accepting the responsibility for old mistakes, and it includes your relations with people in your neighbourhood. This will pave the way for your success in the future, says Ganesha.

Taurus : You are not likely to take anything lying down today, says Ganesha. If you find anyone plotting and planning against you, you will not be too polite in dealing with them. Violent outbursts could make you lose the grace and dignity you are known for. You could end up regretting your actions and having second thought about your beliefs and principles. In the evening you could be prone to minor injuries. Avoid physical work.

Gemini : You are likely to throw a small treat for your relatives. Though the rest of the day will be spent cleaning the utensils and putting the place in order, you will manage to get some time for your friends, maybe by arranging a slumber party. A day full of partying and post-party cleaning, except for the evening yoga classes.

Cancer : Today, you are likely to exhibit tremendous patience while dealing with your loved ones. Giving them a patient ear is your way of saying that you care. Some may, however, think otherwise. But that’s their problem, says Ganesha. At work, you will make plans and ensure a smooth implementation of those plans.

Leo : The stars bring out the best in the artist hidden inside you. It may not be a Picasso or a Rembrandt, but nonetheless, today, your work shall stand out as exceptional. Ganesha foresees an afternoon spent in making use of the excellent communication and oratorical skills that you possess. When at work, you shall bring with you a spirit full of energy and enthusiasm that spreads exuberance in spite of others’ criticism. The best way to silence your critics is to do what you do, and do it well!

Virgo : A day to don both – those trainers and that thinking cap. Exercise those muscles and that mass of grey cells, says Ganesha. Work hard and you’ll get paid rich dividends for it. A romantic tryst with your loved one promises to end the day on a high note.

Libra : Today, it’s a straight path to success, thanks to your straightforward manner. Ganesha foresees some small things that may trouble you in a big way early on in the day. But negotiate around them, and then it’s all smooth sailing from there on. On the business front, expect to roll in money from diverse sources. It’s all thanks to your own abilities and efforts that you are getting this positive reception.

Scorpio : Your emotions will take a hold over your reasoning today, predicts Ganesha. With your seniors, you should be careful about how you express your perspective to avoid being misunderstood. In relationship matters, Ganesha advises you not to repress your feelings or avoid feeling them as they may bottle up and lead to complications in the future.

Sagittarius : Those into aerobics and callisthenics will find themselves on the top of their game today. Expect a sudden turn of events sometime from afternoon. Ganesha sees you prowling the corridors of power at work today. You shall synchronise your career and family superbly.

Capricorn : The heaps of files waiting to get disposed of may finally reach your desk. You will be prompt in dealing with pending work, and will get all the support you need from you subordinates, says Ganesha. For those engaged in business, keep your vigil, especially while dealing with your competitors. You have the potential to beat them in their own game.

Aquarius : Life reveals itself to you in the simplest of things today. It will dawn upon you that you have a lot going for yourself, personally and professionally. This appreciation reflects in the small considerations that you show to your loved ones. This is perfection, asserts Ganesha.

Pisces : You will be in pursuit of educational and intellectually stimulating activities today, says Ganesha. Novel business proposals are likely to crop up in the afternoon. Your magnetism is likely to net you a date later in the evening.