Aries : You will be the focus of everyone’s attention today – for your visual appeal or for your abilities. Ganesha suggests that you should make the best of the opportunity and recharge yourself. You can accomplish quite a lot with the energy you gain.

Taurus : You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today, says Ganesha. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. You may discuss certain intimate issues with your sweetheart for the betterment of your relationship.

Gemini : You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Sometimes acting a little eccentric and adopting an approach that you will usually not helps you redefine your style, says Ganesha. Go ahead and do that today! Although you will be open to adapt and bring in some revolutionary changes, you will make sure to follow a proper pattern. Thinking out-of-the-box will allow you give an impetus to your current projects. As the day descends, head back home to calm down and refresh yourself.

Leo : Financial gains will make you happy today. You will have the opportunity to participate in social functions. All your work will get completed as per schedule. You will be able to channel your energy effectively, says Ganesha.

Virgo : A mixture of the desirable and undesirable is on the cards today. Sentimental people will tend to think of you as a little immature. However, your sense of humour will be as robust as ever and you will never fall short of jokes. Ganesha advises you to pursue spiritually enriching activities in order to properly channelise your abilities.

Libra : Ganesha says that today is going to be an unforgettable day for all those people who are in love or a romantic relationship. If you plan to propose to your beloved today is a good opportunity for it as success will come easily to you. You will be able to spend a day filled with joy, happiness and enjoyment. Ganesha showers his blessing on you

Scorpio : You go on a shopping spree and that too with your beloved. This may be quite therapeutic for your for your relationship. You may be just happy to use your bargaining skills to the optimum. Spending lavishly, first on shopping and then on sumptuous dinner to treat your taste buds. What more one wants in life!

Sagittarius : Someone from the opposite sex is likely to get attracted towards you. Enjoy being in the limelight. Today, you main activity becomes hanging around with friends and cherishing their company.

Capricorn : Pain and fun, both are the two sides of a coin and today, you will experience both of them in equal amount. You may have to slog yourself to earn money, but be careful and don’t drain yourself out, advises Ganesha. You will get what you have wished for, however, you need not try your luck too much. Spend money for the happiness of others.

Aquarius : You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipe line may come out in the open and you’ll see the desired output, feels Ganesha. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease and Ganesha gives a pat on your back for that. It will be a good day for people associated with Stock Market and finance.

Pisces : Your day today will be like a tug-of-war competition. Try to come out on top in this competition. Ganesha advices you not to underestimate your enemies. It is advisable to find a solution or avoid conflict so that you don’t need to waste your energy in this.