Aries : You are feeling very excited and are all geared up to do what you want. Put all that energy to productive use. Ganesha says this is the time to work and not to make plans as today you can accomplish very difficult tasks. So work now, you can indulge in your parties later.

Taurus : This day promises to be like any other. You will, as usual, begin by attending to home chores and then get caught up in your hectic office schedule. Later in the day you will, says Ganesha, feel an urge to take time off and indulge in some socializing. You could, finally, be meeting your loved ones, your close friends and having a great time together. This will be a good way to end the day.

Gemini : There are chances that your love life will go through some ups and downs today, warns Ganesha. Care and concern must be the watchwords in the afternoon. You will probably take chances in money matters. Don’t lose your head, keep the faith and get back to your charming self.

Cancer : You will be extremely eager and enthusiastic today, portends Ganesha. At work, your emotions will prevail over your common sense. Things, however, will change for the better as the day progresses. Loved ones will shower care and concern at night.

Leo : On most days, people go about seeking luck; but seems like today, you are not going to be one of them. Lady Luck is coming your way with a full, bright smile, says Ganesha, so you can be assured of a good day. Look forward to good tidings from abroad towards the afternoon. Ganesha also says it is a good day to express your love for that special someone in the evening. With things going your way all day, you will sleep like a baby at night.

Virgo : Your love life will hit choppy waters today, warns Ganesha. Care and concern are important in all the matters, especially in the afternoon. Hedge a bet in matters of money. But, keep your head high and flip back to your own charismatic self, says Ganesha.

Libra : The Darwinian legacy of the ‘supremacy game’ takes on a new turn for you today. Ganesha expects you to find a progressive and lenient side to yourself later in the day. This will enable you to achieve phenomenal career growth, and make you virtually indispensable in office. ‘Go get them tiger!’ says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Passionate love affairs will be even more intense and seductive than before, predicts Ganesha. Evening may see a new romantic aura around you. Professionally, you shall answer all the riddles that have left you in a lurch till now. Ganesha predicts marriage proposals homing in on many of you.

Sagittarius : You may be surprised at the state of your support and subsidy, says Ganesha. Economics will worry you today. Your generally upbeat mood will be marred by small, insignificant problems at work. Hedge your bets carefully in matters of money, advises Ganesha. But keep those spirits high and meet all such matters head-on.

Capricorn : If you had scheduled the launch of a new product today, tarry a while, says Ganesha. It will be in your benefit to delay the launch till late in the day. But if you are headstrong on following the plan, be prepared to face disappointments because the response may not be as satisfying as you may have envisaged. While in the fray, you will be successful in countering the threats posed by your opponents, and will bag the appreciation of your supporters.

Aquarius : Your ambition makes you overbearing, and foot-in-mouth will be a common phenomenon today. If you’re too forceful or insistent, you may be tormented by regret tomorrow. Avoid being coerced into taking drastic decisions, cautions Ganesha.

Pisces : While no major troubles ought to crop up to disturb your peace of mind, you will still find yourself dealing with a few minor irritants at the workplace today. Delay the start of long-term projects for a more opportune time. The evening should probably see you socialising and relaxing with good food, wine and music, says Ganesha.