Aries : You will find some decisions difficult to make, but be intent and resolute. Emotions may put you off rail, but once you have resolved, don’t stray from it. Besides, Ganesha advises you to learn to endure setbacks in a mature manner.

Taurus : Today Ganesha sees you overdoing your aggression, domination bit and urges you to keep your assertiveness in check. This day is not a favourable one for new ventures and undertakings. Don’t therefore attempt anything new. Talk pleasantly. Harshness, roughness in your tone is only going to antagonize and alienate valuable friends. Above all, don’t lose your temper. Stay calm. Act normal. Yoga and meditation will help.

Gemini : Ganesha advices that while today will be a day filled with a lot of festivity, you still need to guard against getting carried away. You will spend the day socialising with friends and family. You might end up neglecting your household duties in organizing some function or picnic, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will make new friends. You will have a jolly time with them, but some worry or tension will nag you. But Ganesha says that all worries will go away by evening, when you relax with friends.

Leo : You will be seized by a desire to do something new for a change today. Your mood will be bright throughout the day. You will be able to achieve success owing to your energy and enthusiasm. The planets are in your favour, hence you can accept the challenges coming your way and prevail over them, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha predicts that you will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your own way, rather than taking orders from others. However, Ganesha advises you not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed.

Libra : Ganesha says today is the right day to get closer to your loved one. You will spend the evening with your beloved. Today you will be mentally very energetic too. Make the most of the day.

Scorpio : Yet another mundane day in your life, as nothing exciting is on the cards. However, be cheerful and keep trying hard to bring in some spice in life. You never know when the planets change their mood and make an exciting future. Keep the hope alive, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Your leadership qualities are likely to bag compliments today. As you follow law and order and also make others follow it. You leave no stone unturned to get the work done, and that too systematically. However, make sure you also give them space and freedom to express themselves. It would earn you brownie points, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Many people underestimate the power of perseverance and patience. But, these qualities will lead you success. Rather than exploding with anger and anxiety, keep your faith in your plans intact, especially when the results are not as per your plans, advises Ganesha. If you fail to do as per the advice, you may spoil your image in the society.

Aquarius : You are in for a challenging day today. But, luck is by your side and you will be able to come out of the storm hale and hearty, assures Ganesha. If you are a businessman, you may enter into some major business venture, sign important contracts and take up new projects. It will be an exhausting day, but it will keep you charged up.

Pisces : Your patience and capabilities will be on trial today and will be put to test with every work you undertake. Even simple tasks and common goals will seem hard to achieve and will require a considerable amount of effort to complete. Due do the unfavourable position of the planets, Ganesha suggests that it is best to steer clear of trouble unless you wish to step on already sore toes.