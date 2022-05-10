Aries : If you have children, it’s likely you’ll spoil them today. After all, it’s for days like these that you work hard, says Ganesha. You will also complete pending assignments and it’s a productive day for those in medical professions and public services.

Taurus : You will enjoy your responsibilities at the home front, says Ganesha. People whom you trusted to watch your back might let you down today. Remember, what you sow is what you reap, so do not fall short of putting in the effort required to make something fruitful. Be careful and cautious in dealing with people, advises Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, a strong emotional link with someone special may get established, predicts Ganesha. So you will remain delighted and elated for most part of the day. Still, some petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day. Diffuse tension with a light-hearted approach.

Cancer : Today, you will realise that in this materialistic world, everything is judged by its appearance, and what is unseen counts for nothing. You will work hard to be seen and will crave for attention. Though Ganesha strongly suggests that this will only bring you grief as the most beautiful of flowers shrivel and your appearance will not help you beyond a point, you are not likely to follow his advice. However, there is not denying that outward appearance does have its advantages.

Leo : The thing with skills is that they are not static; they are as dynamic as anything else. It is akin to being on a treadmill — you need to continuously keep moving just to stay in the same place, says Ganesha. So keep refreshing yourself by learning new things in order to sustain your progress. What you need is passion to help you shine in your profession, according to Ganesha.

Virgo : Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect shelling out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Ganesha foretells large and important business deals will end the day on a high note.

Libra : Today will be fabulous for you, especially if you are in the world of business. Long-term deals seem to be on the cards for you. If you happen to be a government officer, luck favours you today. Keep your ears and eyes open, there may be news of a possible promotion. All Ganesha has to say to you today is, keep your options open and hopes alive. And smile with good luck on your side.

Scorpio : In all probability, you are set to shine out as a man of care and kindness. Ganesha advises you to shut the doors on worries and open the windows to let merrymaking and happiness sweep you off your feet today. The social bug will bite you hard, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Your dedication to work is set to shift to the top gear. Find yourself swamped by excess of workload in the forenoon. Things, however, will lighten as the afternoon progresses. Expect a fun-filled, exciting evening.

Capricorn : As the day begins, you may get a strong urge to leave everything and set off on a backpacking trip. So strong the wanderer in you may be now that it may even momentarily take over the famed Goat caution. Yet alas, this being only a fleeting moment, you may soon don your dapper avataar, and head to work. If nothing else, at least, loosen your tie at the end of the day and head to a dance floor. In short, live a little, winks Ganesha.

Aquarius : You will take the road to spirituality today and give a miss to materialism. You will visit temples, other religious places, and spiritual leaders to find answers for some of your questions. It will, however, take a while for you to distinguish between mysticism and materialism, and understand that you can have the best of both worlds.

Pisces : You will not take matters to heart needlessly today, and will instead calmly evaluate the bitter words of others to see if there is a grain of truth in them somewhere. This is a good practice and one that should be continued. While you won’t be in the mood to tolerate any injustice, you will be able to forgive those who have wronged you and will thus be able to refrain from stoking further, the fires of enmity, says Ganesha.