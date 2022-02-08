Aries : The stars urge you to focus on your finances and savings, and today, you might remain very busy doing just that. But take care, says Ganesha, you don’t want a sulking spouse when you go home. Don’t cancel any plans; go ahead and enjoy that new film.

Taurus : Your unfailing punctuality, your insistence on following time schedules is due to be noticed and appreciated today. Your colleagues and superiors will be singing praises as soon as you arrive for work. If you are in an artistic or a creative profession, such as designing, journalism, multi media, you have a remarkably eventful and gratifying day ahead. Creative people and professionals having the same sun sign as yours are also in for a great day, assures Ganesha

Gemini : Today, you may resume your quest for spirituality which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn’t mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you will be frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment to your beloved will stump everyone, including him/her, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer : You are likely to be a little over-zealous and over-analytical today, foretells Ganesha. You should not to be too forceful or severe on others. This will help you save a few friendships and will make sure that your reputation remains intact. It is best to avoid conflicts and differences with your peers and bosses, suggests Ganesha.

Leo : Agreed that home is where the heart is. But today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you, says Ganesha. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. For, a smile is the secret weapon of all winners, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo : Confidently take on the challenges that in all likelihood will test your business abilities, especially the ones that are related to your investments and monetary matters. You will most probably come up with novel ideas to solve long-pending issues, and Ganesha says that this will be very effective.

Libra : There is a very strong possibility of major improvements in your public standing and image today. But it all depends so much upon your personal character, and, therefore, you must guard it zealously, even with your own life. Those who seek to malign or dent your reputation will be disappointed, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Today, there may come up situations which may test your patience, predicts Ganesha. However, it would be wise to sit and sort out all the differences with your colleagues or family members or your partner.

Sagittarius : The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and take a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay, if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, as Ganesha says, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day!

Capricorn : You’ll kick start the day in high spirit which will take everyone by surprise. You will shift gears at work so that you can perform more efficiently and productively. Such a change will boost your confidence as you will see the positive results for yourself. Most of the day, you will work like a busy bee, but at the end you will listen to music or be with your friends to relax your mind, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius : Are you facing a roadblock in your path? Make a minor change in your route, you will find a smooth and clear road once again, advises Ganesha. The efforts you have made in the past will come to fruition, today. Don’t get satisfied with your current achievements, you still have a long way to keep working hard.

Pisces : Do not commit yourself to any large investments today. It is best to avoid speculative activities. For those who have a job, the co-operation of your colleagues will help you progress, says Ganesha.