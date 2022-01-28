Aries : Your big ambitions may come to fruition today by the evening. Ganesha says that you will do your best not to make impulsive choices; whatever the expected results may be, you will take sensible decisions.

Taurus : Ganesha sees you devoting the day in taking care of your personal affairs and relationships. You are likely to review the state of affairs, and identify problems and persons who need more time and attention. This naturally implies that you will be spending a lot of time with your friends and family members, sorting differences and misunderstanding, if any. Going out for dinner with your loved ones could be a great way to end the day.

Gemini : There are indications that you will pay special attention to your food habits today, predicts Ganesha. You may go for an interview or start a new job later in the day. At work, you will get both encouragement and inspiration from seniors. Avoid confrontations with others as current planetary positions make you vulnerable to an emotional outburst.

Cancer : You will take unusual interest in places of historical significance and destinations not frequented by many, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you will be the centre of attention in a group discussion. You will show your excellent trouble-shooting skills while executing all your plans, hopes Ganesha.

Leo : No matter what you do, on some days, you just can’t save the world, even if you were superman. Remember that, since it looks very likely that today you shall be bringing upon yourself the displeasure of your bosses, and a lackadaisical support from your colleagues. It is not as if you are doing something wrong; but it sure would help if you were to take things a bit slowly today. Evening is an entirely different story, as you come across someone special with whom you can share past memories, hopes Ganesha.

Virgo : The day promises to be full of surprises and twists and turns, each of which you will handle with maturity. If anyone makes the mistake of taking you for granted, they will repent for their poor judgement as you are not one to be pushed around. Determination to find solutions to prolonged and unsettled issues will yield results before the day ends, says Ganesha.

Libra : The day brings with it the gift of passion, and all its various nuances. On the career front, you may take steps today that will establish your identity in office. Later in the day, there are also chances of you having differences with your business associates. But your alert mind shall enable you to have an edge over your rival’s plans, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : There is a strong prospect that you will be buying a state-of-the-art motor vehicle, foresees Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may finalise deals regarding your dream house. In the evening, you are likely to buy a household item to please your life partner, expects Ganesha.

Sagittarius : It is very likely that you will pay enough attention to your family members today. Take time out to validate the efforts of others and show consideration when and where required. At workplace, people will admire your honesty. Romance is in the air in the evening, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Get ready for a thrilling day ahead, says Ganesha. A lot of unexpected events may bring in happiness, and you may suddenly find yourself deliriously delighted. At work, finding answers to intriguing questions will consume most of your time. There are also chances that you may get adequate financial support to start a new venture or a business enterprise; the existing one may also prosper beyond expectations.

Aquarius : Excellence is the buzzword today! But that implies only to your work and not to the results. Nothing earth-shattering is on the cards, so slog away. Kids may howl or your spouse may yell in the evening, but you will simply pull your feet up and relax!

Pisces : It is a day where you are likely to be busy in tempering frayed relationships or indulging in tempestuous secretive affairs. Either way, the expenses incurred on the same will return to haunt you at the end of the day, says Ganesha.