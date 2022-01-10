Aries : Think positive today and watch the world around you changing. Regardless of how difficult things may seem, Ganesha advises you to take it without getting upset. If you set your mind to something, you can do it. You have the Midas touch today, so it is a good time to introduce a new strategy.

Taurus : Ganesha urges you to be prepared for setbacks and disappointments today. Your efforts may end in being a waste of precious time and energy. The results you get are likely to be far below your expectations. Falling short of your target is likely to weigh you down with stress and anxiety. You can, however, ease and reduce your frustration by reexamining your expectations and lowering them down to a comfortable, achievable level.

Gemini : You will be in a state of heightened sensitivity today. Therefore you need to curb down on your emotions. You will be able to successfully express your feelings to someone, and your feelings will play a vital part in your life, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You are known for your ability to set the ball rolling. Once you set your mind to do something, it is generally considered done by your peers. Today, you are eyeing a few accomplishments on the monetary front. Most part of your day will go in dealing with financial transactions, and importing and exporting goods.

Leo : The desire and passion for learning is a life-long quest, says Ganesha. It may be that you love to learn, but dissipating the knowledge you have acquired is equally important. So on this day, it is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Give them time and space and you shall find yourself filled with pride as they scale greater heights. Ganesha believes that now is the time to master some extracurricular activities.

Virgo : All the work done in the past will reap rich rewards today, says Ganesha. You’ll direct things your own way, and in no way would you take orders from anyone. But don’t go overboard with all the authority and keep a cool, calm head.

Libra : Sometimes, you lend a helping hand and people end up taking the entire arm. Well, that’s kids for you! So beware, because young ones around you may try to take undue advantage of your sympathetic nature today, hints Ganesha. Minor issues and problems may dampen the high spirits that you are in today. But fret not, just keep a cool head and get back on track to being your charismatic self. Also, Ganesha sees you taking chances in money matters today.

Scorpio : In all probability, your mood is extremely hawkish today. Your belligerence may even put off Lady Luck for the time being. Ganesha advises you to stay away from confrontations and troubles of any kind. The evening, however, promises to be relaxing.

Sagittarius : Remember that actions always speak louder than words. You will, in all probability, finish your work that has been seeking your attention for long now. You shall also successfully bring continuing disputes to the table and resolve them logically.

Capricorn : The journey from defeat to success is driven by optimism. You will be very optimistic today — about your work, future and everything that can lead you to success, says Ganesha. You will also be very careful while dealing with day-to-day work, and will capitalise on every opportunity that can get you a step closer to your goals. Determination and good luck is all you need to realise your dreams; you will have both today.

Aquarius : It’s an uphill struggle today! But the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it’s an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and Ganesha suggests you hit the deck early.

Pisces : While you like cooperating with your colleagues, there is nothing like a little competition to spice things up. You will nonchalantly take on the challenges coming your way, and thrive on the sweet smell of success today. Luck is in your favour as well. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.