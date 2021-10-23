Sunday October 24-2021

Aries : Today the stars advocate that you concentrate on money matters and how to save some, and in this purpose you will remain engrossed. However, Ganesha advises you not to neglect domestic duties lest you encounter a morose spouse. So carry on and make a dash for that movie as planned. Don’t cancel it.

Taurus : You are likely to turn excessively self centred today, says Ganesha. This could cause you to be very insecure. You will have a tendency to control and dominate others. There is a likelihood that you may, thereby, jeopardize important relationships. You are advised to be sensitive to the needs and feelings of all those you come across. Do not allow your selfishness to get the better of you, leading you to alienate those who matter.

Gemini : Ganesha opines that today you might feel a little blue and under the weather. You may harbour feelings of loneliness today. Your repressed emotions and yearnings as well as your intellectual leanings will likely come to the fore today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Your ideas today are source of your energy.A situation may arise, which will force you to take hard decisions later. A new business or venture may prove beneficial. Your magical touch will bestow success in every endeavour. Ganesha is with you.

Leo : There are chances of conflict on the home front today. However you will be able to solve these problems owing to your understanding nature. However, these conflicts would likely not have cropped up if you would have paid more attention to your family. You appreciate the wonderful things in life today, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today, and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruits. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Ganesha says it is an auspicious day to arrange social gatherings.

Libra : Ganesha says that your social status will increase now. Today is an auspicious day for venturing in new business or changing your profession. For those involved in the fields of interior designing, or running beauty parlours, now is an especially bountiful time for making progress in your business.

Scorpio : A cheerful day lies ahead of you especially for the business community. It’s a clincher, as good deals not only come to your door step, but yield good business. Feel, that you are the king of the world; bring out the best in you and you are bound to succeed.

Sagittarius : You are in a dilemma today. You may find yourself standing at crossroads, and your decision power does not seem to help you much, says Ganesha. You are likely to become controversy’s favourite child; this may add fuel to the fire. Be wise, and take guidance of experienced people.

Capricorn : God helps those who help themselves, likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well, today. If you’re dealing with shares and stocks, it maybe your day, today. Your life partner will proved to be lucky for your success, so give him/her the credit he/she deserves, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius : You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such positive approach makes you an excellent team player, and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table, says Ganesha. You will be the life of every party you will go to today.

Pisces : This day promises to be filled with much romance, laughter, and fine dining, says Ganesha. You will seem irresistible to the opposite sex. You might also find yourself falling for someone. A breathe of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn out process. You could find yourself dining out with friends, later on in the evening.