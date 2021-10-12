WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2021

Aries : Believe it, life is good sometimes; today is one such day. Things will not be hectic, even though you remain occupied, both at work and in your personal life. With no troubles brewing, what more can you ask for? Perhaps, Ganesha is trying to impart the crucial lesson of contentment.

Taurus : Though this day appears to be like all other normal days it will be a very hectic one. Ganesha sees you buried under files and papers, trying hard to cope up with the overload, getting completely drained out and, possibly and falling sick. There is nothing wrong in staying active and occupied. But overdoing is bad strategy. Try to take on tasks and responsibilities that you can handle without breaking your back or wearing yourself out.

Gemini : Unlike the last few days, today will be hectic and demanding. You will need to attend a few social get-togethers and functions. Socializing with friends and relatives is on the cards. However, you need to be careful about your health. Expenses on medicines are indicated, says Ganesha.

Cancer : An auspicious day to begin new ventures, which will be of long duration and also profitable. You may buy a new house or a car. Gain is also likely through your friend circle. Students may excel and may be able to concentrate well on their education.

Leo : You will be worried on account of issues related to your business. You need to work in the right direction to solve these issues. You will be able to put an end to your concerns with the right attitude. You will be unable to finish your tasks unless you concentrate fully upon your projects, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will gain a lot by way of goodwill by helping your mates at work. Besides, your work will make your seniors supremely happy. Your interaction with colleagues and friends will hold a special value for you. And, Ganesha says, you will enjoy your association with people you love.

Libra : Ganesha says those of you in the field of art will find immense success. You will be able to please your beloved with your presence and also shower them with gifts. You may buy something expensive as a gift today. You will also focus on a long-term goal today. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always.

Scorpio : Everything is fair in love and war, however, make sure your love story does not turn into a cold-war. It may happen that romance may make you altogether a different person. By the end of the day, you may solve the differences that lead to a cold-war between you and your beloved, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You get your rivals and competitors thinking for your sheer smartness in the professional field. It’s time to clink glasses as you have the knack to survive the cut-throat competition. Evening will be spent rejoicing with near and dear ones at a social gathering.

Capricorn : You are practical and wise. With your worldly wisdom and intellect at display, you will be able to guide your near and dear today, says Ganesha. Your belief of working in a harmonious environment will inspire you to spread the message of love, peace, and joy. The extraordinary management skills that you possess will ensure cordial and healthy relationships.

Aquarius : You possess a nice quality of eloquence. Today, you will make a speech/presentation or conduct a discussion forum where everyone will love to hear your opinions. Your communication skill will help you get through the heart of someone you like. But, don’t blow your own trumpet all the time, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : The day will start off on a sour note for you. But as the day progresses you will find your mood elevated. If you wish to progress in life, you need to stop minor setbacks from upsetting you disproportionately. Keeping your emotions in check will be vital for taking critical decisions and in meeting your deadlines today, says Ganesha.